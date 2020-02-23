E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crucial win for Seasiders in their quest to avoid relegation

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 23 February 2020

Ollie Canfer (red) cuts in from the left wing, onto his right foot, and scores his seventh goal in 13 games since joining the Seasiders in November. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Ollie Canfer (red) cuts in from the left wing, onto his right foot, and scores his seventh goal in 13 games since joining the Seasiders in November. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Archant

Brentwood Town 0 Felixstowe & Walton United 2

The Seasiders celebrate a 90th minute goal as Stuart Ainsley jumps into the arms of goalscorer Miles Powell, surrounded by team-mates. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORDThe Seasiders celebrate a 90th minute goal as Stuart Ainsley jumps into the arms of goalscorer Miles Powell, surrounded by team-mates. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Felixstowe & Walton United gained a crucial three points in their battle to avoid the drop, thanks to a convincing 2-0 win at Brentwood Town.

Goals from Ollie Canfer and Miles Powell secured just the fifth win of the season for the Seasiders.

There was a new face in goal for Felixstowe, Jake Alley having signed from Ipswich Town on a month-to-month basis.

It was the visitors who started the game strongest, Armani Scharr and Canfer both seeing efforts at goal denied.

You may also want to watch:

But on 15 minutes it was Canfer who opened the scoring. Canfer surged into the box from the left and, after some fine build-up play from Stuart Ainsley and Jordan Matthews, he fired the Seasiders into an early lead.

Both sides were being hampered by the gale-force wind howling around the exposed Chadfields Stadium, and it certainly did not help the flow of the game as the play became scrappy at times.

Brentwood managed two decent chances during the first half, firing just over the bar when positioned well on both occasions, while Matthews was unlucky not to poke the ball past the keeper when he found space in the six-yard box.

Felixstowe were creating the better chances as the second half progressed, Canfer seeing his snap shot saved, while Powell's goal-bound shot was deflected wide and Clarke turned and fired inches wide. Brentwood were restricted to one long range effort, which skimmed the bar.

As the game entered its final minute, Felixstowe won a free kick and Powell stepped up to send his superb effort past the keeper to bury the game.

Speaking after the game, Seasiders boss Stuart Boardley said. "I thought it was a thoroughly professional performance. It wasn't a game where there were lots of good possession and good play, but it was real battle. In all honesty I was really pleased with the players. Perhaps we've fallen foul in the past as we haven't had that game management that we showed today."

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suspected drink-driver arrested after car brings down phone lines

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported making an arrest following a collision near Stowmarket on Sunday morning Picture: NSRAPT TWITTER

One person rescued from flat fire

Fire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘A genius broadcaster who will be sadly missed’ - more tributes pour in for Simon Warr

Simon Warr, right, with Leiston chairman Andy Crisp outside the press box at Victory Road, which was named the

Stow extend unbeaten league run to 30 but are held by Whitton

Stowmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead against Whitton, thanks to Seb Dunbar's goal. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Four wins in 22 is pathetic... It feels like we’re waiting to be put out of our misery

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor searching for options, late in the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24