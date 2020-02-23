Crucial win for Seasiders in their quest to avoid relegation

Ollie Canfer (red) cuts in from the left wing, onto his right foot, and scores his seventh goal in 13 games since joining the Seasiders in November. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Archant

Brentwood Town 0 Felixstowe & Walton United 2

The Seasiders celebrate a 90th minute goal as Stuart Ainsley jumps into the arms of goalscorer Miles Powell, surrounded by team-mates. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD The Seasiders celebrate a 90th minute goal as Stuart Ainsley jumps into the arms of goalscorer Miles Powell, surrounded by team-mates. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Felixstowe & Walton United gained a crucial three points in their battle to avoid the drop, thanks to a convincing 2-0 win at Brentwood Town.

Goals from Ollie Canfer and Miles Powell secured just the fifth win of the season for the Seasiders.

There was a new face in goal for Felixstowe, Jake Alley having signed from Ipswich Town on a month-to-month basis.

It was the visitors who started the game strongest, Armani Scharr and Canfer both seeing efforts at goal denied.

But on 15 minutes it was Canfer who opened the scoring. Canfer surged into the box from the left and, after some fine build-up play from Stuart Ainsley and Jordan Matthews, he fired the Seasiders into an early lead.

Both sides were being hampered by the gale-force wind howling around the exposed Chadfields Stadium, and it certainly did not help the flow of the game as the play became scrappy at times.

Brentwood managed two decent chances during the first half, firing just over the bar when positioned well on both occasions, while Matthews was unlucky not to poke the ball past the keeper when he found space in the six-yard box.

Felixstowe were creating the better chances as the second half progressed, Canfer seeing his snap shot saved, while Powell's goal-bound shot was deflected wide and Clarke turned and fired inches wide. Brentwood were restricted to one long range effort, which skimmed the bar.

As the game entered its final minute, Felixstowe won a free kick and Powell stepped up to send his superb effort past the keeper to bury the game.

Speaking after the game, Seasiders boss Stuart Boardley said. "I thought it was a thoroughly professional performance. It wasn't a game where there were lots of good possession and good play, but it was real battle. In all honesty I was really pleased with the players. Perhaps we've fallen foul in the past as we haven't had that game management that we showed today."