WATCH! Jason Crump in Witches colours roaring around Foxhall – as season put back 2 more months

PUBLISHED: 12:21 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 25 March 2020

Jason Crump in Witches colours Photo: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Jason Crump in action around Foxhall... new Ipswich man looking good!

The speedway season may be on hold, but already new No.1 and former 3x world champion Jason Crump has had a spin around Foxhall Stadium, his new home for 2020.

Steve Waller caught all the action as Australian Crump and his Ipswich Witches team-mates enjoyed a bit of track time in the Suffolk sunshine.

Crump flew back home to Australia not long after practice with the new season suspended.

Crump retired from the sport in 2012 after becoming one of the sport’s most successful riders, winning the Grand Prix series three times in 2004, 2006 and 2009. He holds the record for the most amount of Grand Prix wins, 23. Crump was born in England whilst his father Phil, a native Australian, raced in the British league but has always represented Australia in his career.

He became a World Cup winner in 1999, 2001 and 2002. He won the British league with Poole in 1994 and was part of the 1999 treble winning side at Peterborough and has won a host of titles with his Swedish and Polish clubs. Crump has a list of individual honours too long to list and his return to the sport will create much interest.

The new 2020 season has now been put back to start at the earliest June 15....

BIG JASON CRUMP INTERVIEW RIGHT HERE....

