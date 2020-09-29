Opinion

Jason Crump proves that class is permanent

Still so much class. Jason Crump at Belle Vue on Monday night. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING Archant

Jason Crump’s third place in the British Final at Belle Vue on Monday told us much about the man, as MIKE BACON reports.

The Champ: Rory Schlein. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING The Champ: Rory Schlein. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING

If three-time world champion Jason Crump had any misgivings about his return to the track after an eight-year absence, he has emphatically answered any concerns.

It took one special race for the 45-year-old Ipswich Witches Aussie racer, who was set to lead the Foxhall side in the Premiership this summer, to show he has lost none of his racing prowess, bravery or skill, at a wet British Final at Belle Vue on Monday night.

After an opening second place in his first ride, Crump lined up in his second outing against Ben Barker, Lewis Kerr and Steve Worrall - all very good Premiership riders.

He attacked the outside line, out in the wet, and in thrilling fashion went round both Worrall and Barker on the way to a sensational victory that would have had any crowd in attendance on their feet!

He wasn’t finished there, winning his next race, before winning the semi-final and coming third in the final itself - as another Aussie and former Witch, Rory Schlein took the title.

For Witches fans, either glued to the live streaming of the event - or following it through the EADT live updates - Crump’s racing would have filled them with glee at the prospect of him leading the Witches in 2021.

Indeed it would have gladdened any speedway fans’ hearts to see a rider, who has already given so much to the sport, able to reproduce that style once more.

It’s said that ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’ and Crump proved that.

Ipswich's Drew Kemp, rode with real maturity at Belle Vue in the British Final. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING Ipswich's Drew Kemp, rode with real maturity at Belle Vue in the British Final. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING

I spoke to him back in February ahead of the new season, one that has sadly never taken off.

Back then he admitted he was ‘sh***** his pants’ at the thought of returning to racing again after such a long lay-off.

He won’t be sh***** them now after proving to himself and the speedway world he has lost none of his track craft.

The podium. Left to right, Richard Lawson (2nd), winner Rory Schlein and third-placed Jason Crump. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING The podium. Left to right, Richard Lawson (2nd), winner Rory Schlein and third-placed Jason Crump. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING

OK, so it was one meeting.

But it was a heck of a meeting with plenty of very good riders involved and on a tricky and wet Belle Vue National Stadium track.

A Government pilot event that was scheduled for Ipswich on Saturday night, everything appeared to go without a hitch at Belle Vue - speedway badly needed a good evening and huge credit must go to the riders who put on a hell of a show in difficult conditions - most riding competitvely for the first time this season.

For Witches fans, it wasn’t just Crump who starred, youngster Drew Kemp also had a great night.

He showed tremendous maturity on his way to eight points - just missing out on a semi-final spot. He can take huge positives from his night’s work.

So, what now for 2021?

Well, if hopefully speedway does return in March, surely Crump will be back - and helping guide riders like young Kemp at Foxhall Stadium.

If so, who can wait?

I know I can’t.