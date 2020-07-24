E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Palace well below Ipswich Town’s valuation of star man Downes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 July 2020

Crystal Palace have shown interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Crystal Palace are well short of Ipswich Town’s valuation of Flynn Downes, with the Eagles understood to value the midfielder in the region of £2million.

The Premier League club were linked with a move for the 21-year-old last weekend, at a time when Roy Hodgson’s side are looking to sign young players to freshen up an ageing squad.

It was also suggested the Blues were ‘holding out for £4million’ for their prized asset, though sources close to Town have insisted owner Marcus Evans values the academy product at a significantly higher price.

In any case, it’s understood Palace value Downes in the region of £2million, leaving them well short of the level where the Blues would have a decision to make.

Downes, arguably Ipswich’s best player during 2019/20, was the subject of real interest in January, with the likes of West Ham and Arsenal linked, but it’s understood there is yet to be any offers this summer.

Town manager Paul Lambert remains intent on keeping hold of Downes for next season, with Ipswich again targeting promotion from League One, though he is realistic enough to know a significant offer may be difficult to refuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That can happen at the best of times,” Lambert said earlier this summer. “Clubs can’t stop it. The money would have to be right but we also have to remember where the club is at and how things have impacted it.

“We have so much to discuss and work out what’s best for the football club but there has to be some realism there.

“As I’ve said before if someone comes in with a hell of a lot of money are we in a position to turn it down? No, we’re not.

“In my opinion Flynn’s the best midfielder in the league.”

Town extended Luke Woolfenden’s contract until the summer of 2024 earlier this summer but, with Downes’ deal running to 2022, Ipswich’s general manager Lee O’Neill has stressed the club are in no hurry to agree new terms with the midfielder.

