Runners enjoy a cracking day at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships at Culford School

Lewis Sullivan, on his way to victory in the under-15 boys' race at Culford School. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Culford School hosted the annual Suffolk County Cross Country Championships, with runners relishing the muddy conditions and a cold breeze over varying distances, and in numerous age groups.

The first four home in the under-15 boys race, from left: James Peck (fourth), Lewis Sullivan (champion), Oliver Hitchcock (second) and Ben Peck (third). Picture: CARL MARSTON The first four home in the under-15 boys race, from left: James Peck (fourth), Lewis Sullivan (champion), Oliver Hitchcock (second) and Ben Peck (third). Picture: CARL MARSTON

Runners ranging from the under-11s right up to the over-65s were in action, over different looped courses on the school playing fields, along Culford Water and over the famous Iron Bridge.

In the under-11 races, which kicked off a busy day of competition, West Suffolk AC's Bella Taylor, the defending champion, was a comfortable winner of the girls' title in 8mins 00secs (for 3K), finishing 40 seconds ahead of runner-up and team-mate Lily Ambrose (8:40) and third-placed Bella Rose Jameson , of Ipswich JAFFA (8:46).

The boys' race was a closer affair, with Ipswich Harriers' Aston-Fox Barrington-Hibbert taking first spot in 7:47, just five seconds ahead of Jacob Griffin, of Saint Edmund Pacers.

There was a strong run from Roman Gambling, of Stowmarket Striders, in third (7:56), who was pursued by the West Suffolk duo of Elijah Dube and Max Uttley.

It's shoulder-to-shoulder as Hannah Pettersson, left, and Lauren Howe battle it out at the front of the senior women's race. Pettersson won by eight seconds, with Howe in second. Picture: CARL MARSTON It's shoulder-to-shoulder as Hannah Pettersson, left, and Lauren Howe battle it out at the front of the senior women's race. Pettersson won by eight seconds, with Howe in second. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Verity Valentine was one of the most impressive winners of the day. The talented Saint Edmund Pacer coasted to victory in the under-13 girls' age group in a sparkling 12mins 41secs.

Valentine was 48 seconds ahead of runner-up Amelie Taylor, of West Suffolk, who took silver by just two seconds from Pacers' Elise Wright (13:31) with another Pacer, Isabel Moore, in fourth slot.

Liam Davison also enjoyed a comfortable margin of victory in the under-13 boys' section. The Ipswich Harrier crossed the line in 11:53, with 19 seconds in hand over the West Suffolk double act of Jacob Trangmar (12:12) and Tom Taylor (12:20).

Ruby Vinton, last year's under-13 champion, was in a class of her own in the under-15 girls' race, leaving the rest of a 22-strong field trailing in her wake.

Ruby Vinton is away and clear in the under-15 girls' race at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships. Picture: CARL MARSTON Ruby Vinton is away and clear in the under-15 girls' race at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Woodbridge School pupil won in 16:42, a massive 99 seconds ahead of Ipswich Harriers' team-mate Amy Goddard (18:21).

Ipswich JAFFA's Madeline Lansdown was third, just ahead of West Suffolk's Lila Battell over a 4K challenge.

There was another fine display of front running in the under-15 boys' race, where Lewis Sullivan retained his title with much to spare in 14:25.

The leaders in the senior women's race, held over 10K. Laura Thomas sets the early pace on her way to third place. Picture: CARL MARSTON The leaders in the senior women's race, held over 10K. Laura Thomas sets the early pace on her way to third place. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Sullivan, a member of the Pacers and a pupil at Sybil Andrews Academy, won the prestigious English Schools Championships last year, as well as winning the Schools Home Countries International in Dublin.

There was a terrific battle for second spot, behind Sullivan, with Ipswich Harriers' Oliver Hitchcock digging deep to take second in 14:52, just six seconds ahead of Thetford AC's Ben Peck (last year's under-13 champion), with older brother James Peck in fourth.

In the under-17 age group, April Hill, who now runs for Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, surged home in 19:37, finishing 38 seconds clear of runner-up Holly Fisher, of Ipswich Harriers, with fellow Harrier Tilly Aldis in third (20:27).

One of the most exciting races of the day was actually the last one, the under-17 boys' event, where Tom Henson and Kit Evans Lombe were neck-and-neck for the bulk of the 6K route.

April Hill strides out on her way to victory in the under-17 women's race at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships. Picture: CARL MARSTON April Hill strides out on her way to victory in the under-17 women's race at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships. Picture: CARL MARSTON

In the end, Pacers' Henson took the title in 20:49, with Evans Lombe just three seconds adrift. Pacers' Will Lowden was also on the podium with 21:26 in third.

The under-20 age groups were contested within the senior races, Stowmarket Striders' Maddie Jordan-Lee winning the girls' title over 6K in 24:16, ahead of Ipswich Harriers' Philippa Unthank (24:55) and twin sister Millie Jordan-Lee (25:15).

James Pettersson was away and clear in the under-20 men's category, the Ipswich Harrier registering 26:57 (over 8K) to finish more than a minute-and-a-half clear of Pacers' Steven Quercia-Smale (28:38).

Older sister Hannah Pettersson was crowned senior women's county champion after an exciting duel with Lauren Howe over a tough 10K distance.

Pettersson and Howe were shoulder-to-shoulder for much of the race, working together to build up a big gap. Pettersson eventually won in 39:57, with Howe, a member of City of Norwich AC, eight seconds behind in second position.

JAFFA's Laura Thomas took third in 41:02, and the top five was completed by Cambridge & Coleridge's Justine Anthony (fourth in 41:53) and JAFFA's Georgia Garvin (fifth in 42:15).

Pacers' Odette Robson was sixth overall and the leading veteran (over-45).

Others to top their age groups included Hadleigh Hares' Alice Heather-Hayes (over-40), the Framlingham Flyers duo of Geraldine Clarke (over-50) and Marion Walker (overe-65), West Suffolk's Christine Anthony (over-55) and Pacers' Jenny Morgan (over-60).