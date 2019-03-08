Culverwell wins epic Fast Test Road Race

When rain hit the Fast Test Road Race, what was already a tough race turned into something of an epic, writes Fergus Muir.

The sprint for second place in the Fast Test Road Race. Far right is Ollie Bates (Flamme Rouge), next to him is Bungay rider Morris Bacon (DAP CC). Picture: NATURAL PHOTOGRAPHY The sprint for second place in the Fast Test Road Race. Far right is Ollie Bates (Flamme Rouge), next to him is Bungay rider Morris Bacon (DAP CC). Picture: NATURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

The 77-mile race on the Barking Tye-Great Bricett-Offton circuit near Needham Market split early on, with a three-man attack including Josh Aiken (Pedal Power Ipswich) getting clear and holding a small lead for half the race.

As the rain came in, the field fragmented further - more riders joining the front group with Alex Richardson (Canyon) and Isaac Mundy (Swift Carbon) featuring strongly in accounts.

With about ten miles to go Channel Islander Sam Culverwell (Team Estera) struck out alone to win.

The sprint for second place was tightly fought out with Ollie Bates from Flamme Rouge getting second overall, followed by Isaac Mundy. Alex Richardson just got round Morris Bacon (DAP CC) before the line, the Bungay rider taking fifth with James Jenkins (Richardsons/Trek) just behind.

In contrast, attacks mostly came to nothing in the Chelmer CC Road Race based at Roxwell with no-one getting away for more than a few kilometres.

Fastest pair Robert Goulding (leading) and Rory Havis (Ely & District CC) at the Diss & District Two-Up 25. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Fastest pair Robert Goulding (leading) and Rory Havis (Ely & District CC) at the Diss & District Two-Up 25. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

On the last lap John Pritchard (BC Private Member) did get away, and although the bunch got back as close as 50 metres behind, everyone was saving their strength for the finish, and Pritchard pulled away again to win.

Sean Dunlea (Bloodwise/QSW) took the sprint for second from Colin Ross (Lea Valley CC) and Tom Russell (Verulam).

Marc Bowers was the only rider to finish inside an hour in this year’s Mildenhall Cycling Club Annual Rough Ride.

He powered round the 16-mile circuit of local roads and byways in 59 minutes. Garth Collier was next quickest, just inside one hour and two minutes.

- The Mildenhall Club have had to announce a scaling down of their popular August Bank Holiday Weekend, which will be restricted to Saturday and Sunday in 2019 and renamed Mildenhall Mini-Cycling Fest.

Paul Rippon (Ipswich Bicycle Club) spins along in the 72 inch Restricted Gear event at Bressingham. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Paul Rippon (Ipswich Bicycle Club) spins along in the 72 inch Restricted Gear event at Bressingham. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

The organising committee, almost unchanged since the rally’s inception 30 years ago, deserve a huge vote of thanks from the cycling community for the events we have enjoyed over that time-span.

- Notable times from local riders in the Lea Valley CC 25 near Newmarket include 47.23 from Jason Bouttell, 48:15 from Ben Stancombe and 49:32 from Plomesgate CC’s Matt O’Brien. Fastest lady is believed to be Alice Lethbridge with 51:29.

- In the Mud, Sweat & Gears MTB races at London’s Velopark there was a good win for Nick Ainsworth (Aerocycles Haverhill) in the 50-plus Vets, where Paul Barrow of the Amis Velo was fourth. Graham Berry (Stowmarket & District) was second in the Vets 60-plus.

- A traditional approach to time trials was in evidence at the Diss & District 25 mile events on the Bressingham to Thetford road which catered for Classic Bikes, Tricycles, bikes on Restricted Gear and Two-Up teams.

By far the fastest time of the day came from the winners of the Two-Up (pairs of riders). Ely & District pair Rory Havis and Rob Goulding won in 56:01 ahead of Oliver Cozens and Richard Postance (Norwich ABC, 58:00)

King's Lynn CC 25 women’s winner Chanel Mason (Storey Racing). Picture: FERGUS MUIR King's Lynn CC 25 women’s winner Chanel Mason (Storey Racing). Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Ed Dean of the Norwich Amateur BC won the classic bike event, taking his 1984 steel Pinarello round in 1:09:12. Nearest challenger was Saffron Walden rider Duncan Murphy (1:10:03) while third was Rob Hobbs (Diss & District) on a Carlton Pro-Am.

Lez Young (Lincoln Wheelers) won the tricycle event in 1:12:39 after fast-starting clubmate David Mason punctured. Mason had been 1:44 up on Young at the seven mile point.

Geoff Frost (VeloVelocity) spun his legs to a repeat win in the Restricted Gear event in 1:02:05.

“Choppy” was how winner Lloyd Chapman described the crosswind conditions in the King’s Lynn CC’s 25 mile time trial on the Fincham to Mundford and back course.

The Plomesgate CC man finished in 53:58, with Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity) next in 55:02. Chanel Mason of Storey Racing was woman’s winner in 1:01:42, well up on local rider Kay Burgess (1:07:26)

Winner Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) from Martlesham powers over the final mile at the King's Lynn CC 25. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Winner Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) from Martlesham powers over the final mile at the King's Lynn CC 25. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

RESULTS: DISS & DISTRICT CC AND TA 25s - Bressingham

TRICYCLES: 1 Lez Young (Lincoln Whs ) 1:12:39, 2 Gary Guntrip (A5 Rangers) 1:25:27, 3 Peter Holland (Lincoln Whs CC) 1:29:40, 4 Ian Mackenzie (Southend Whs) 1:39:37.

CLASSIC BIKES: 1 Ed Dean (Norwich ABC) 1:09:12, 2 Duncan Murphy (Audax UK) 1:10:03, 3 Rob Hobbs (Diss & District CC) 1:20:04.

RESTRICTED GEAR (72”): 1 Geoff Frost, (Team Velo Velocity) 1:02:05, 2 Richard Hutt (Harp RC) 1:04:25, 3 Andy Kennedy (Ipswich BC) 1:05:56.

TWO-UP TEAMS: 1 R Havis/R Goulding (Ely & Dist CC/B&T) 56:01, 2 O Cozens/R Postance (Norwich ABC) 58:00, 3 S Yates/ T Cook (Team Pedal Revoln) 59:43

KING’S LYNN CC 25s, Fincham:

1 Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) 53:58, 2 Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity) 55:02, 3 Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity) 55:10, 4= Barry Mcdonald (3T-RACING) and Tim Phillips (St Ives CC) 57:03, 6 John Bradbury (CC Sudbury) 57:11, 7 Simon Daw (Datalynx-Parenesis) 58:18, 8 Jordan Black (Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club) 58:54, 9 Darran Bennett (Ely & District CC) 59:45,10 Ivan Carr (PedalRevolution)1:00:28.

Women: 1 Chanel Mason (Storey Racing) 1:01:42, 2 Kay Burgess (VeloVelocity) 1:07:26, 3 Jemma Redhead (Kings Lynn Triathlon Club) 1:33:17.