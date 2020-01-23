SIL preview: Can Ransomes or Sporting 87 cause big cup shock?

The Morrison Freight Cup quarter-finals take centre stage in this week's Suffolk & Ipswich League.

Six of the eight teams left in the competition are from the Senior Division, with Ransomes and Sporting 87 flying the flag from Division One.

Both Division One sides face tough challenges against opposition who are flying high in the Senior Division. However both Ransomes and Sporting 87 are in good current form.

Ransomes travel to Haughley, who suffered defeat at Benhall St Mary last time out.

The Ipswich-based Division One side are looking to return to Senior football and have lost just one game all season in league and cup, a total of 19 games - ironically to Sporting 87 in a league clash back in November.

There is little doubt Ransomes will travel to Haughley confident.

Sporting entertain Senior leaders Crane Sports, the west Suffolk side having lost just three leagues this season - although two of them early in the campaign.

However, it will be a big shock should Cranes go down, the Ipswich team having not lost at all this season so far.

In other games, there is an attractive fixture at Henley, where the home side entertain Coplestonians, the two having met at the Community Centre just two weeks ago - Henley ran out 2-1 winners.

Bourne Vale entertain Old Newton in the final MFC quarter-final tie.

When the two met in the league back in October, Newton came out 0-3 winners at Vale.

The Ipswich-based team did win last time out however, at home to Achilles.

In the Senior Division itself, improving Claydon have a chance to jump into the top three should they achieve victory at Trimley Red Devils.

Benhall had a fine win over Haughley last weekend and will fancy their chances at an Achilles side who are still proving inconsistent with their results, losing 3-4 at home to East Bergholt last time out.

Leiston St Margarets still sit second bottom. They entertain Capel Plough, while the final game sees basement boys Westerfield entertain Bildeston.