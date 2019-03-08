Heavy Rain

OFF! Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final falls victim to the weather

PUBLISHED: 16:47 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 12 March 2019

Tonight’s KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup Semi-Final between Stowmarket Town and Felixstowe & Walton United has been postponed.

The tie was called off following a late afternoon pitch inspection at the Millfield, home of Hadleigh United FC, who were hosting the match.

The expected rain had stayed away until after lunchtime, but heavy rain during the afternoon left the pitch unplayable and referee Paul Quick was left with an easy decision.

A new date will be re-arranged in due course.

The second semi-final between Leiston and Ipswich Town Under-18s is scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Goldstar Ground, home of Felixstowe & Walton United FC.

