E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘He’s probably the last person I wanted to see’ - Delaney recalls Keane’s hospital visit after freak injury at Town

26 June, 2020 - 12:00
Former Ipswich Town defender Damien Delaney has revealed ex-boss Roy Keane brought him a gift when he was in hospital. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich Town defender Damien Delaney has revealed ex-boss Roy Keane brought him a gift when he was in hospital. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Former Ipswich Town defender Damien Delaney has revealed the unexpected gift then Blues’ boss Roy Keane brought him while he was recovering in hospital after suffering a freak injury on the training pitch.

Damien Delaney in action for TownDamien Delaney in action for Town

Delaney ended up with a blood clot in his leg, an injury which could have ended his career and even cost him the limb, after colliding with Grant Leadbitter in pre-season training back in 2010.

He had to have two surgeries as a result, and told the Second Captains Podcast how Keane came to see him in hospital after the first operation.

“The surgeon said, ‘Listen, there’s still so much swelling that we couldn’t close it up’,” said Delaney, who was 28 at the time of the injury.

MORE: ‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

“I’ve got this zipper belt scar from my hip to my knee. I had 100 staples put in at the backend of it.

“I’m lying in hospital on all these plastic sheets. Roy comes to see me - he’s probably the last person I wanted to come in. He sits down and I’m looking at him going, ‘Ah, Jesus’ but he was fine - he can be very personable and amiable.

“He gave me a book. It was (Irish sports pundit) George Hook’s autobiography! I didn’t even know who George Hook was. I had to Google him!

“He stayed for a period of time. It was the first time, I’d say, that we’d had a chat. He handed me the book and he was gone.

MORE: ‘It wasn’t fine... it grinds you down’ - former Town defender Delaney on ex-boss Keane

“I’d say he was probably walking out of the house and had a spare book lying on the bookshelf, picked it up and went ‘I’d better bring him something’.”

Delaney, who never actually read the book, returned to the field later that year after a period of intense rehab.

Of the injury itself, he said: “It was a ball in the air; I was coming out from centre-back and he was coming back from central midfield.

“I didn’t see him and he didn’t see me. His knee just clattered right into my thigh. It was right at the end of training and there was only a couple of minutes left. I hobbled through the last minutes of the training session.

“I went into the physio room and did the usual thing, thinking I had a dead leg. I went and got a bag of ice, a roll of clingfilm and went to sit in the gym. After a couple of minutes, it didn’t feel like a dead leg. It was getting worse and worse.

“Eventually, I ended up getting sick and vomiting into a bin in the gym. I took off the ice pack and saw the amount of swelling that was there. I kept empty retching and vomiting which is not a great sign when you’re injured. It got to the point where the physio put me in his car and took me straight to A&E. They got surgeons to come in.

MORE: ‘Ipswich stepped in and took him’ - How Town helped Posh sign star striker Toney

“I was called compartment syndrome. I got a blood clot and these little compartments fill up with blood. It’s a pretty serious thing. Christian Ziege had it when he was at Spurs and it finished him off. The amount of swelling that goes in there, it cuts off the circulation to your leg. If it’s left unchecked for a number of hours, it is career threatening. If you left it for long enough, you could lose your leg.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at The Highwaymans in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at The Highwaymans in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Children self-isolate after primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Exning Primary School in Newmarket has sent a class home to self isolate for two weeks after a child tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Bounce trampoline park

Bounce has been a feature at Anglia Retail Park since September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man spotted lying on mattress hanging out of car boot

A Suffolk driver has been reported for

Domestic abuse and sexual violence services to receive £200k funding

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two arrested as police tackle drug and road crime

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of drugs offences in Sudbury and Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT