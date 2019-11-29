Dan Morphew signs new contract at Marketmen

Dan Morphew, left, signs his new contract at Needham Market on Thursday evening, alongside manager Richard Wilkins Archant

Needham Market boss, Richard Wilkins, admits that this season has been a "very slow-burner' for the Suffolk club.

Yet the Marketmen, who conceded a last gasp equaliser during last weekend's 2-2 draw at King's Langley, are still only six points adrift of the play-off zone, despite being down in 14th spot.

Tomorrow, they face a big test away in Leicestershire at third-placed Coalville Town, a side who have lost just two of their first 15 league games and are unbeaten on home turf.

"This season has been a very slow-burner for us," explained Wilkins.

"We've had too many draws, so the table does not look as good as it should, but two or three wins and we would be right up there.

"Last weekend encapsulated our season so far, with them scoring an equalising goal very late on.

"They scored two very good goals, from long range, which were very difficult to stop. We didn't start the game well, for the first 20 minutes, but I was confident we were going to win when we got 2-1 up. However, we missed two good chances and then got punished at the end," added Wilkins.

Needham look set to be slightly weakened by a couple of injuries, and a suspension, this weekend.

"James Baker looks like he will be out for at least three or four weeks with an ankle injury," revealed Wilkins.

"It was a very wet surface (at King's Langley) and James landed awkwardly after going up for a flick-on. He's damaged ankle ligaments.

"Russell Short also injured his ankle and this weekend may come a little too soon for him. Adam Mills is also serving the last match of his suspension, so all of a sudden we are looking a little short as a squad, having been quite strong for the previous two or three games.

"With at least two starters missing, it will give a chance for a couple of the other lads.

"Coalville have been going well, and we are expecting a heavy pitch - their game on Tuesday (3-0 win over King's Langley) only went ahead after a pitch inspection."

The Marketmen received a boost before training on Thursday evening, with centre-half Dan Morphew becoming the latest to sign a new contract at Bloomfields.