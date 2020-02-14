Video

Emotional final lap at Mildenhall Fen Tigers track for Danny Ayres

Teammates of Danny Ayres lined up to follow his hearse for a final lap in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Archant

The friends and teammates of speedway star Danny Ayres have made a poignant final lap of Mildenhal Fen Tigers' track in memory of the racer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flowers and jerseys were left in Danny's memory Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Flowers and jerseys were left in Danny's memory Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dozens of riders and fans turned up to the stadium in West Row to say goodbye to the 33-year-old, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and previously raced for the Fen Tigers.

The hearse took a lap of the track, followed by dozens of riders.

Danny's family asked that anyone attending to wear pink and to dress as they would for the speedway.

MORE: Partner pays emotional tribute to 'soul mate' Danny Ayres

Danny's family asked anyone attending to wear pink Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Danny's family asked anyone attending to wear pink Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

His partner, Jodie Pledge said: "It is with a broken heart I have to say that my soul mate, daddy to our two beautiful babies and your people's champion, has lost his battle to mental health.

"Danny absolutely lived for speedway. That was the only place he was truly free, free from any troubles and cares in his mind.

"He absolutely adored his fans. It was his utmost joy to be your ballsy entertainer and riding that dirt line on the edge."

"When he rode on that track, he gave everything he could to bring you excitement and give you, his fans, the full experience of the Showman of Speedway.

Danny, 33, was from Bury St Edmunds and was the Mildenhall Fen Tigers' captain in his career Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Danny, 33, was from Bury St Edmunds and was the Mildenhall Fen Tigers' captain in his career Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"He absolutely thrived on that energy you gave him and for that, he truly loved you all. I know he would want to be remembered this way."

MORE: Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny was set to ride with the Ipswich Witches after signing for them in January 2020.

The speedway racer was hugely popular throughout the sport and the country for his all-action style.

Danny's partner Jodie Pledge called the messages of support she had received from the public "overwhelming" Picture: CHARLOTTE BLOND Danny's partner Jodie Pledge called the messages of support she had received from the public "overwhelming" Picture: CHARLOTTE BLOND

His death was announced on his Facebook page on February 1.

She added: "I'm utterly overwhelmed by all of the support and kind words you have given to Danny, me, Lilou and Anaiya.

"Speedway is a huge extended family to us all, so please pull together and if any one of you are struggling with mental health issues, please, please open up and talk to someone. Anyone.

"Just know that you are loved and not alone.

Dozens of riders took the chance to ride behind Danny in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Dozens of riders took the chance to ride behind Danny in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Rest in peace my baby. I will miss you throughout my whole life. I promise to let our babies know what an absolutely amazing, incredible, crazy, fun and loving person you really were.

MORE: Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres

Ipswich Witches star Danny King said of his teammate: "Such sad news about Danny Ayres.

"He was a great bloke who I always enjoyed spending time with.

"He was a real character who was great for the sport. My thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Mildenhall Speedway said in a statement: "Danny will always be a Fen Tigers legend and has touched many of our hearts with his personality and racing, he never gave us less than 100% and we will all miss him terribly.

"His performances during his time at Mildenhall will live with us all as will the team man he was, always there for his younger team mates and always positive about the club he represented with such pride."