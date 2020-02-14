E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Emotional final lap at Mildenhall Fen Tigers track for Danny Ayres

PUBLISHED: 14:37 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 14 February 2020

Teammates of Danny Ayres lined up to follow his hearse for a final lap in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Teammates of Danny Ayres lined up to follow his hearse for a final lap in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Archant

The friends and teammates of speedway star Danny Ayres have made a poignant final lap of Mildenhal Fen Tigers' track in memory of the racer.

Flowers and jerseys were left in Danny's memory Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFlowers and jerseys were left in Danny's memory Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dozens of riders and fans turned up to the stadium in West Row to say goodbye to the 33-year-old, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and previously raced for the Fen Tigers.

The hearse took a lap of the track, followed by dozens of riders.

Danny's family asked that anyone attending to wear pink and to dress as they would for the speedway.

MORE: Partner pays emotional tribute to 'soul mate' Danny Ayres

Danny's family asked anyone attending to wear pink Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDanny's family asked anyone attending to wear pink Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

His partner, Jodie Pledge said: "It is with a broken heart I have to say that my soul mate, daddy to our two beautiful babies and your people's champion, has lost his battle to mental health.

"Danny absolutely lived for speedway. That was the only place he was truly free, free from any troubles and cares in his mind.

"He absolutely adored his fans. It was his utmost joy to be your ballsy entertainer and riding that dirt line on the edge."

"When he rode on that track, he gave everything he could to bring you excitement and give you, his fans, the full experience of the Showman of Speedway.

Danny, 33, was from Bury St Edmunds and was the Mildenhall Fen Tigers' captain in his career Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDanny, 33, was from Bury St Edmunds and was the Mildenhall Fen Tigers' captain in his career Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"He absolutely thrived on that energy you gave him and for that, he truly loved you all. I know he would want to be remembered this way."

MORE: Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny was set to ride with the Ipswich Witches after signing for them in January 2020.

The speedway racer was hugely popular throughout the sport and the country for his all-action style.

Danny's partner Jodie Pledge called the messages of support she had received from the public Danny's partner Jodie Pledge called the messages of support she had received from the public "overwhelming" Picture: CHARLOTTE BLOND

His death was announced on his Facebook page on February 1.

She added: "I'm utterly overwhelmed by all of the support and kind words you have given to Danny, me, Lilou and Anaiya.

"Speedway is a huge extended family to us all, so please pull together and if any one of you are struggling with mental health issues, please, please open up and talk to someone. Anyone.

"Just know that you are loved and not alone.

Dozens of riders took the chance to ride behind Danny in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDozens of riders took the chance to ride behind Danny in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Rest in peace my baby. I will miss you throughout my whole life. I promise to let our babies know what an absolutely amazing, incredible, crazy, fun and loving person you really were.

MORE: Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres

Ipswich Witches star Danny King said of his teammate: "Such sad news about Danny Ayres.

"He was a great bloke who I always enjoyed spending time with.

"He was a real character who was great for the sport. My thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Mildenhall Speedway said in a statement: "Danny will always be a Fen Tigers legend and has touched many of our hearts with his personality and racing, he never gave us less than 100% and we will all miss him terribly.

"His performances during his time at Mildenhall will live with us all as will the team man he was, always there for his younger team mates and always positive about the club he represented with such pride."

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic picture shows collapsed part of Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton Pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Lidl confirm interest in opening new store in Suffolk town

Lidl said it is interested in opening a store in Framlingham as the John Grose site remains vacant Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

SnOasis talks ‘nearing completion’ – as council gives project full support

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Cab fares increase planned in Babergh – here’s where and how much

Taxi fares in Babergh are being reviewed. Picture: ARCHANT

Emotional final lap at Mildenhall Fen Tigers track for Danny Ayres

Teammates of Danny Ayres lined up to follow his hearse for a final lap in Mildenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24