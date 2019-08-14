Opinion

Danny King column: A birthday treat in London and then Foxhall!

Presenter Kevin Long interviewing skipper Danny King

Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King is celebrating his birthday this week. So, what was he up to?

Cameron Heeps, back for the Witches. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps, back for the Witches. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It's my birthday today!

I won't tell you my age but it's over 30 and nowhere near 40. You'll have to guess.

Anyhow, I'm writing my column as I head up the A1 to Redcar for Sheffield's clash with the Bears last night. I hope it all went well.

I needed to be back home as early as possible because Clara and I and a couple of friends were heading off to London to see the Only Fools and Horses show.

I love that programme and I'm sure the stage show was good. Indeed I could think of plenty of speedway riders who could be nicknamed 'Trigger'!

Anyhow, enough of all that.

What I could really do with is a late birthday present and three points for the Witches tomorrow night.

It's Swindon in town and a win would seriously help our play-off hopes.

Edward Kennett who is serving a ban. The Witches will miss him against Swindon Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Edward Kennett who is serving a ban. The Witches will miss him against Swindon Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teams below us are starting to ramp up the heat but we now have four home meetings on the bounce at Foxhall now and we simply must make the most of them.

There are no easy fixtures of course and no team is really getting a pasting wherever they race. But it's all in our hands.

Hopefully plenty of you will come out and give us some support against those Robins.

It won't be easy, with the likes of Jason Doyle and Troy Batchelor in their ranks.

Danny King and Nico Covatti, who is back in Witches colours against Swindon. Photo: STEVE WALLER Danny King and Nico Covatti, who is back in Witches colours against Swindon. Photo: STEVE WALLER

And of course we are missing Edward Kennett because of his ban which he picked up at Eastbourne recently.

That's a big blow for us, especially when you think how well he went last time at Foxhall.

But we have a great guest in Nico Covatti and there is no reason Nico can't rack up the points. He knows Foxhall well and was so very popular with the fans.

Jason Doyle, will lead the Robins against the Witches Photo: Steve Waller Jason Doyle, will lead the Robins against the Witches Photo: Steve Waller

What an August.

Two days of heat and about 10 days of rain.

Well, not exactly, but after the Witches rain-off at Poole last Thursday and then Sheffield's meeting with Edinburgh called off the next day, I'm starting to wonder if summer is over!

We all got to Poole last Thursday and it was 25 degrees and sunny for the Witches clash with those Pirates.

Del Boy's three-wheeler van, as seen in the BBC's Only Fools and Horses Photo: PA Del Boy's three-wheeler van, as seen in the BBC's Only Fools and Horses Photo: PA

The forecast was for rain at 6pm, but when at 5.30 the sun is still blazing, you start to wonder.

Certainly if Poole had called off the meeting at 2pm in the afternoon, there would have been plenty of questions asked as the sun was still shining at 6pm.

But by 6.30pm the rain did arrive. And didn't stop!

Thankfully my meeting for Sheffield the next day at Edinburgh was called off in the morning, saving a long, wasted trip.

I'm sure you have seen the news about me and Chris Harris getting the reserve positions at the British GP in September.

That's great news and I'm really pleased.

I certainly think I deserve that after my second place in the British Final. And Bomber too.

Hopefully I might get a race or two in Cardiff.

Certainly it's a cracking atmosphere and I was thrilled to be part of it a couple of years ago.

I feel my riding is really coming together now. I'm more consistent and I'm enjoying being on the bike.

My injury last season was a bad one and it's taken time to get fully over it. But I really feel good about it all now and hopefully can finish the season really strong.

Congratulations to my mate Ritchie and his well better half, Anna, on their new arrival... Reggie, a brother for Stanley.

I haven't managed to catch up with Ritchie this week but will do at Foxhall tomorrow.

Hopefully he's not having too many sleepless night. He can be a bit grizzly if he gets tired.

So, all the boys are looking forward to seeing you at Foxhall against those Robins.

We are heading into the final stages now and we have all worked so hard to get in this position.

We can make those play-offs. And who knows where it will take us if we do.

See you tomorrow

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON