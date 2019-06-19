Danny King column: The 'Tinkerman' strikes again! And Witches fans make so much noise!

Chris Harris getting the bumps off his Witches team-mates after his paid maximum and last-heat win for the Witches against Lynn. Photo: PHIL HILTON Archant

In his latest column Witches skipper Danny King reflects on a wonderful night at King's Lynn for the club.

Krystian Pieszczek, (4) Thomas Jorgensen, (3) Ty Proctor and (7) Cameron Heeps fying into turn one at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday night. Picture: Ian Burt Krystian Pieszczek, (4) Thomas Jorgensen, (3) Ty Proctor and (7) Cameron Heeps fying into turn one at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday night. Picture: Ian Burt

Wow! What a meeting. What a night. What a great set of fans we have.

At King's Lynn on Monday I think it is fair to say it was one of the most topsy-turvy meetings I can remember being involved in for years.

Eight points down, six points up, all level at the end....Phew!

For me personally it just wasn't my night. But do you know what? I left Lynn so happy.

So happy with the result and so happy I ride in a team like we have at Ipswich this season.

Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris were stars of the night for us and as for 'Bomber' Harris' last-heat ride.... Well, what do you expect from him? It was brilliant.

Ty Proctor out in front ahead of Ipswich's Chris Harris. Picture: Ian Burt Ty Proctor out in front ahead of Ipswich's Chris Harris. Picture: Ian Burt

So, how did I end up with just three points?

Well to say I was annoyed with myself in heat one is the biggest understatement of the season so far.

I hit the tapes and was excluded.

And yet I knew I had to be patient. The ref (Chris Gay) is one who I often thinks holds the tapes just that second longer. I knew he was the ref, I knew he would, quite fairly hold the tapes a tad longer.

I got up to the tapes early to get under orders, as under new starting procedures gate one comes up first, then gate two, etc.

So, I was up first but too early. I should have held back just another few seconds till I could see everyone else was ready.

Aaron Summers, Robert Lambert and (R) Krystian Pieszczek heading into the first turn in the re-run of heat six. Picture: Ian Burt Aaron Summers, Robert Lambert and (R) Krystian Pieszczek heading into the first turn in the re-run of heat six. Picture: Ian Burt

It was a bad start to the meeting for me and the team and I was frustrated to say the least.

But after that we bounced back big time.

A host of 5-1s in the middle of the meeting and suddenly we were in the lead.

'Bomber's' last heat heroics, Cam's paid 18 (has he ever scored more for the Witches?)

It felt like a win at the end, even though it was a draw, and we were all delighted.

And as for the fans.

Well, you could hear the roar in the pits from our brilliant fans on bend two as 'Bomber' went over the line in heat 15. It was fabulous.

In the team debrief after the meeting me and Richard Lawson apologised to the team for our poor scores.

Everyone in that situation gets the usual... "Ah, don't worry, you've dug us out before", but it never is nice feeling you have let your team-mates down.

However, the draw was a huge result.

I'm starting to get excited about this team and I hope you are as well.

Thomas Jorgensen and (right) Krystian Pieszczek fly out of the gate in heat nine at Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT Thomas Jorgensen and (right) Krystian Pieszczek fly out of the gate in heat nine at Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT

Not only have we been good at home but we have pushed everyone on their own tracks.

We've won at Peterborough, drawn at Lynn, taken Belle Vue and Poole to last-heat deciders on their own tracks and certainly should have got more out of our trip to Wolverhampton in our first Premiership meeting at Monmore Green.

Remember, if we can get into those play-offs they are over two legs and we have already shown we can keep it close on our travels. That will be so important if we get there.

Every rider is capable and at the moment, all this without Jake Allen, who was unquestionably one of our best riders before his injury.

I'm sure Cam Heeps is set to move up into the team, but who will go into reserve? - Edward Kennett, Krystian Pieszczek, me?

Whoever it is, it keeps us so strong.

I'm not riding at No.2 now Edward Kennett is in the team - I think Ritchie 'Tinkerman' Hawkins is changing the riding order again for our meeting with King's Lynn at Foxhall tonight - I'm at No.5.

I prefer that. I'm certainly not keen on riding at No.2, despite the fact I've had a few good meetings there.

I find that finishing at about heat 10 as No.2s do, means I'm sitting around for ages. And if I was to be put in the nominated heat 15, having had an interval as well, it could be 45 minutes since I last raced.

Still, team boss Ritchie likes changing things around and no-one can say it isn't working.

Mike Bacon suggested to me Ritchie is like a 'Tinkerman' with the team and I suppose he is.

That was the nickname given to Claudio Ranieri when manager at Leicester City. He was accused of 'tinkering' with his squad and changing team selections.

And while Ritchie doesn't change the team as such, he's happy to chop things about.

Of course we all know what happened to Leicester City that season the press gave Ranieri his nickname.... They won the Premier League!

Is that an omen for the Witches. I so hope so.

See you at Foxhall tomorrow night then, we badly need to see off the Stars who will be hell-bent of getting one back over us.

It was a great result at Lynn, but it will mean nothing if we don't follow it up with a win at home.

SEE YOU AT FOXHALL

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON