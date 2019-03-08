Sunshine and Showers

'A hard pill to swallow'... admits Ipswich Witches racer Danny King

PUBLISHED: 11:27 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 30 July 2019

Hard pill to swallow, for Danny King. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Hard pill to swallow, for Danny King. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches star Danny King admitted it was 'a hard pill to swallow', after the 32-year-old finished runner-up in the British Final at Belle Vue on Monday night.

The Maidstone-born racer topped the scorecharts after all riders had five rides, but could only finish second behind new champion Charles Wright in the winner-takes-all final.

King was British champion in 2016 and was looking for his second title. His Ipswich team-mate Chris Harris finished fourth in Monday's final.

"I'm very disappointed," King said.

"It's not right to say 'I should have won it', because Charles was good. He deserved it. But it's tough to win the meeting then come second in the final.

"But we all know that's the way it is now, so no complaints. But it is a hard pill to swallow."

King was in good form on the fast Manchester stadium and had first choice of gate positions in the final after his table-topping heat rides. He chose gate two.

"It wasn't easy to pick the right gate," he added.

"I struggled a bit off gate one in my final heat and I was never going to choose gate four.

"So it was two or three and I knew if I chose gate three then Cookie (Craig Cook, who finished third) and Charles would have gone inside me which would have been very difficult.

"I just didn't make a good gate and that was that."

King has now finished winner, second, third and fourth in British finals.... "I just needed a second place to complete the sequence," he added.

But despite the disappointment of not winning King knows he has again performed well on the highest of stages.

"I must remember that this time last year I was worrying about ever riding again after my arm injury, so I have to think of that as well and the fact I am still in there chasing major honours," King said.

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an 'alternative' swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

'It just felt right' – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

