Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says 'we will respect whatever decision Dan makes'

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Bury winger Danny Mayor arrived at Portman Road for Ipswich Town talks this afternoon.

Tranmere Rovers' (left-right) Adam Buxton, Bury's Danny Mayor, and Tranmere Rovers' Jay Harris in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Prenton Park, Tranmere. Tranmere Rovers' (left-right) Adam Buxton, Bury's Danny Mayor, and Tranmere Rovers' Jay Harris in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Prenton Park, Tranmere.

The 28-year-old winger - who starred for in the Shakers' automatic promotion from League Two last season - is soon to become a free agent having not been offered a new deal by the cash-strapped club.

A host of clubs are vying for his signature, including recently-relegated League Two side Plymouth Argyle. They are managed by Mayor's former Bury boss Ryan Lowe, who gave the attacker a tour of the Devon club yesterday.

Lowe - who has already brought assistant manager Steven Schumacher, head of fitness and conditioning John Lucas and performance analyst Jimmy Dickinson with him from Bury to Home Park - told the Plymouth Herald: "We have got to respect Dan. He's not only the best player in League Two, he's a good friend of ours.

"He has had a look around with his missus. He was very impressed, not only with the football club but with the people around, everyone he has met.

"We were out for some food. It's a fantastic place and Dan and his missus know that.

"Again, we haven't had to sell anything to Dan. It has sold itself but we just have to be patient and respect his decision.

"Hopefully, we can see him in an Argyle kit rather than any other kit."

He added: "We have tabled an offer, he knows what it looks like. He has been very open and transparent with us, because he can and he always is.

"He's obviously speaking to other clubs, which again is fine. We will respect whatever decision Dan makes.

"For us, he's someone that has been on our radar since the minute I got the job, so we will just have to see how that pans out.

"I have said to Dan as a friend, manager aside and whatever, it's a case of pick the footballing choice.

"Dan is not chasing any sort of big, big money. He's just chasing the dreams.

"What I did say to him is that at the end of last season he had a medal around his little boy's neck, who was two-months-old at the time.

"You relish them moments, and they are the moments he wants. It has got to be a football decision with Dan. I'm sure it will be."

Tranmere, recently promoted to League One, have also been linked, Mayor having had a brief loan spell at the Merseyside club back in 2009.

Town, who will start 2019/20 among the League One promotion favourites following their drop from the Championship, could be in a strong position to win the race for his signature.

The player is now weighing up his options.