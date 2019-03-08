Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE Archant

Ipswich Town target Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

The former Bury winger was at Portman Road at the end of last week to speak with manager Paul Lambert, before going away to make a decision regarding his future.

He had previously visited Plymouth, now managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe, while Tranmere and Fleetwood were also interested in the former League Two player of the year.

But he has now agreed to sign for Plymouth on a free transfer after Bury's financial problems made it impossible for them to keep hold of their star player.

MORE: Stuart Watson: Don't panic! Ipswich Town shouldn't be playing transfer catch-up like last summer

"Everyone knows my relationship with the gaffer at Bury," Mayor said after signing his deal.

"There's no doubt that he got the best out of me last season.

"You just have to look at the stadium, the surroundings; it's a wonderful set-up.

"That really sold it to me."

Ipswich Town had been in talks with Bury winger Danny Mayor. Photo: PA Ipswich Town had been in talks with Bury winger Danny Mayor. Photo: PA

Speaking prior to Mayor's arrival, Lowe told the Plymouth Herald: "We have got to respect Dan. He's not only the best player in League Two, he's a good friend of ours.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'The next few weeks are massive' - Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town's opening fixtures

"He has had a look around with his missus. He was very impressed, not only with the football club but with the people around, everyone he has met.

"We were out for some food. It's a fantastic place and Dan and his missus know that.

"Again, we haven't had to sell anything to Dan. It has sold itself but we just have to be patient and respect his decision.

"Hopefully, we can see him in an Argyle kit rather than any other kit."

He added: "We have tabled an offer, he knows what it looks like. He has been very open and transparent with us, because he can and he always is.

"He's obviously speaking to other clubs, which again is fine. We will respect whatever decision Dan makes.

MORE: 'I think we need one or two to try and help... But if you have too many then it becomes a problem' - Lambert on his transfer plans

"For us, he's someone that has been on our radar since the minute I got the job, so we will just have to see how that pans out.

"I have said to Dan as a friend, manager aside and whatever, it's a case of pick the footballing choice.

"Dan is not chasing any sort of big, big money. He's just chasing the dreams.