Ipswich show interest in prolific non-league striker Rowe

PUBLISHED: 10:52 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 09 January 2020

Ipswich Town have shown an interest in AFC Fylde striker Danny Rowe, we understand.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 182 goals in 281 games for the National League club, is out of contract in the summer and is now on the transfer list at Fylde having told the club he will move on when his deal expires.

Ipswich are understood to have watched the striker in action recently but are just one of a string of sides to have done so, with Fylde receiving offers from clubs for his services.

The Blues' interest has not reached that level, though.

Rowe is regarded as a club legend at Mill Farm, having joined in National League North and taken his side into the highest level of the non-league pyramid before losing last season's play-off final to Salford City at Wembley.

MORE: Andoh's journey from Amsterdam to Ipswich (via Aston Villa and Canada)... and he's already under the wing of skipper Chambers

He has scored at least 24 league goals in each of his five Fylde seasons, three in National League North and two in the National League, but has found things a little tougher this season and has scored just six times in the league. He has also netted a hat-trick in the FA Cup.

He has never played above National League level having previously represented Lincoln, Barrow, Stockport and Fleetwood.

Rowe is good with both feet and can play with his back to goal, bringing others into the game, as well as being a good finisher who can also find the net from set-pieces.

It would be a surprise if Ipswich's initial interest went further, though, given the jump he would be asked to make from a side sitting 21st in the fifth tier to the League One promotion race.

Cheltenham, then a League Two club, had a bid of £175,000 rejected in the summer of 2018 but any potential fee would now be much-reduced due to the striker's contract situation.

A striker could be on manager Paul Lambert's shopping list during the January transfer window, but any incoming player would need to force his way past James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Will Keane and Freddie Sears to make it into the Town boss's starting XI.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

