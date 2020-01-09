Exclusive

Ipswich show interest in prolific non-league striker Rowe

Ipswich Town have shown interest in prolific Fylde striker Danny Rowe. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have shown an interest in AFC Fylde striker Danny Rowe, we understand.

Ipswich Town have shown interest in prolific Fylde striker Danny Rowe. Picture: PA

The 30-year-old, who has scored 182 goals in 281 games for the National League club, is out of contract in the summer and is now on the transfer list at Fylde having told the club he will move on when his deal expires.

Ipswich are understood to have watched the striker in action recently but are just one of a string of sides to have done so, with Fylde receiving offers from clubs for his services.

The Blues' interest has not reached that level, though.

Rowe is regarded as a club legend at Mill Farm, having joined in National League North and taken his side into the highest level of the non-league pyramid before losing last season's play-off final to Salford City at Wembley.

Ipswich Town have shown interest in prolific Fylde striker Danny Rowe. Picture: PA Ipswich Town have shown interest in prolific Fylde striker Danny Rowe. Picture: PA

He has scored at least 24 league goals in each of his five Fylde seasons, three in National League North and two in the National League, but has found things a little tougher this season and has scored just six times in the league. He has also netted a hat-trick in the FA Cup.

He has never played above National League level having previously represented Lincoln, Barrow, Stockport and Fleetwood.

Rowe is good with both feet and can play with his back to goal, bringing others into the game, as well as being a good finisher who can also find the net from set-pieces.

It would be a surprise if Ipswich's initial interest went further, though, given the jump he would be asked to make from a side sitting 21st in the fifth tier to the League One promotion race.

Cheltenham, then a League Two club, had a bid of £175,000 rejected in the summer of 2018 but any potential fee would now be much-reduced due to the striker's contract situation.

A striker could be on manager Paul Lambert's shopping list during the January transfer window, but any incoming player would need to force his way past James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Will Keane and Freddie Sears to make it into the Town boss's starting XI.