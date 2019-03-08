'It's still a special competition and is always has been' - Rowe on the magic of the FA Cup

The magic of the FA Cup is still alive and well, according to Ipswich Town winger Danny Rowe.

The 27-year-old, who opened his Ipswich account at Rochdale on Tuesday evening, could be involved today when the Blues host Lincoln City at Portman Road.

The wide man has good memories of the competition from his time in the non-league game and, despite the fact teams regularly make changes for cup games, he believes it retains a special place in the football world.

"Yes, definitely, and I think it always has been," Rowe said, when asked if the competition is still an important one. "I can still remember being on the other end of it when I was playing lower down and it's always been special to me.

"One memory of mine was when I was at Macclesfield and we played Sheffield Wednesday at home in the third round. We were winning 1-0 until they equalised quite late on.

"In the replay at Hillsborough we went 1-0 down soon after the kick-off but we equalised about half-way through the second half and were giving a good account of ourselves.

"It wasn't until they scored a second goal with about 10 minutes left that the game swung their way and they got two more very late on to make it 4-1, which was a little bit harsh on us.

"It's the looking forward to the games that makes it so exciting. I don't suppose the Wednesday players were looking forward to it as much as we were.

"We were National League at the time and really fired up for it because when you're playing at that level you are looking to show you can do it on a bigger stage. That's why you get the upsets."

Rowe wasn't an Ipswich player when the Blues were humbled by Lincoln in 2017, but ultimately signed for the club a few days later.

"I remember watching the game on TV and thinking 'Wow, Lincoln are doing well' and then I got the call to say I was going to Ipswich," he said. "It's one of those moments you don't forget.

"When they (Lincoln) were in the National League they went all the way to the quarter-finals, so anyone can do it," he added.