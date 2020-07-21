E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘They should be expelled from the EFL’ - Owner on threat of strikes over cost of coronavirus testing

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 21 July 2020

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony, left, pictured with Barry Fry, says any clubs who strike over the cost of coronavirus testing should be kicked out of the EFL Picture: PA

Outspoken Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has said that any clubs who go on strike over the cost of coronavirus testing should be kicked out of the EFL.

It was reported by The Athletic yesterday that up to a dozen clubs in the lower tiers could be willing to strike if they have to continue to pay for coronavirus tests, potentially threatening the targeted date for the start of the next EFL season on September 12.

But MacAnthony, who’s already funded two rounds of testing – at roughly £125 each – for his players ahead of their return to training today, was typically blunt with his thoughts about any potential strikes.

MORE: League One restart ‘threatened by strike action’ over cost of virus testing

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The testing rules will be reduced shortly in my opinion so all the panicky media articles like the one in ’The Athletic’ and the strike threats, if true. need to stop.

“If teams went on strike over starting up our leagues again, they should be expelled from the EFL as TV deals will be cancelled.”

Ipswich Town are not among the sides considering strike action.

The date for the start of the 2020/21 EFL season will be discussed further this week.

