'He is looking to sign some players for your manager' - Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans' chat with Fry

PUBLISHED: 10:34 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 06 August 2019

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Archant

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Marcus Evans called Posh director of football Barry Fry to discuss potential signings earlier this week.

MacAnthony, renowned for being active on Twitter, responded to a tweet asking if Town have bid for any Peterborough players.

He said: "I do know Marcus was on phone with Barry yesterday having a chat. And I do know he is looking to sign some players for your manager."

MORE: 'He's frustrated too... but the fans deserve to be kept in the loop' - Lambert wants Evans to address Ipswich support

When pushed if the chat was about signing Peterborough players, MacAnthony responded: "Think he was picking Baz's brain and chewing the fat & more."

It's known that Town owner Evans and Fry do often talk football - Evans seeking transfer advice from football icon Fry last summer - but the Blues haven't been linked with any players from Posh so far this window.

MORE: 'I'm not happy with the situation... we can't sit here and say what's happening is right' - Lambert on budget frustrations

Boss Paul Lambert recently said he wanted to add three more signings before the transfer window closes on September 2 - and cut a frustrated figure at last Friday's press conference ahead of their season-opening win at Burton, saying that Town's transfer business wasn't sufficient for a promotion push in League One.

