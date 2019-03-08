'He is looking to sign some players for your manager' - Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans' chat with Fry
PUBLISHED: 10:34 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 06 August 2019
Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Marcus Evans called Posh director of football Barry Fry to discuss potential signings earlier this week.
MacAnthony, renowned for being active on Twitter, responded to a tweet asking if Town have bid for any Peterborough players.
He said: "I do know Marcus was on phone with Barry yesterday having a chat. And I do know he is looking to sign some players for your manager."
When pushed if the chat was about signing Peterborough players, MacAnthony responded: "Think he was picking Baz's brain and chewing the fat & more."
It's known that Town owner Evans and Fry do often talk football - Evans seeking transfer advice from football icon Fry last summer - but the Blues haven't been linked with any players from Posh so far this window.
Boss Paul Lambert recently said he wanted to add three more signings before the transfer window closes on September 2 - and cut a frustrated figure at last Friday's press conference ahead of their season-opening win at Burton, saying that Town's transfer business wasn't sufficient for a promotion push in League One.