Peterborough owner MacAnthony issues statement ‘on behalf of Ipswich Town’ insisting desire to complete season ahead of L1 meeting
PUBLISHED: 19:23 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:34 14 May 2020
Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has released a statement on behalf of six League One clubs insisting their desire to complete their season ahead of an EFL meeting tomorrow morning.
MacAnthony tweeted to say he was issuing a statement on behalf of Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich and his own club, addressing his comments to the EFL and to the media.
Those six clubs were sitting third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and 10th when football was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis on March 13.
EFL clubs are due to meet tomorrow in a week where it’s bee widely speculated the League One and League Two seasons will be ended and the outcome of the final table using a points-per-game formula. However there is not expected to be a vote on the matter at tomorrow’s meeting.
Ipswich have always stated their desire to complete the season when it’s safe to do so and that remains the case.
MacAnthony tweeted: “***Breaking News*** I have been asked to relay this message on behalf of @OUFCOfficial @ftfc @Pompey @SunderlandAFC @IpswichTown @theposhofficial to the @EFL & the media ahead of the our @SkyBetLeagueOne meeting tomorrow morning.
“We as a collective are united in our goal to finish this season. We have no desire for voiding the season, PPG scenarios/letting a computer decide our footballing fate. For our fans/staff & for the integrity of our sport we are all looking forward to completing our pending fixtures/season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so. Thank you for your time.”
Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley added: “We @ftfc are backing the completion of @EFL lge 1 fixtures.
Sporting integrity is of paramount importance, we cannot accept ppg or any other conclusion without giving it our best shot in a safe environment
Germans, Prem, championship and many more are completing and so should we.”
