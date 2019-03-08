Thunderstorms

'I'm excited for what happens next' - former Town striker Bent announces his retirement

PUBLISHED: 17:22 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 25 July 2019

Darren Bent, pictured scoring against West Ham in the play-offs, has retired from football. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has announced his retirement from football.

Bent celebrates his first Ipswich goal, in April 2002. Picture: PABent celebrates his first Ipswich goal, in April 2002. Picture: PA

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Burton Albion and brings his career to an end with a record of 216 goals in 568 games for nine clubs. He also won 13 England caps, scoring four goals.

He came through the Blues' academy and played 141 games for the club, scoring 55 goals.

Nineteen of those came during a hugely impressive 2004/05 season as he formed a deadly partnership with Shefki Kuqi, as the Blues reached the Championship play-offs before losing out to West Ham over two legs.

MORE: 'It would be fitting if that was my last stop' - Bent was keen on Portman Road return

He left that summer for Charlton in a £2.5million deal before big money moves to Tottenham (£17m), Sunderland (£10m) and Aston Villa (£18m) followed.

Revealing his plan to retire on talkSPORT today, Bent said: "It's something you think about for a while and every footballer has that point when you think enough is enough.

"But I'm excited for the next phase of my life."

Speaking last year, at a time when the Blues were in needed of a striker following an injury to Jon Walters, Bent admitted he would have loved to have finished his career at Portman Road.

MORE: 'I think he's happy here' - Lambert on Dozzell's future as Norwich City baulk at £5m valuation

"It's a club close to my heart. That's where it all started for me, I had a lot of good days there and a great relationship with the fans. Never mind it being one of the results I look for every week, it's the first result I look for.

"Going back there one day has always been something in the back of my mind throughout my career. I think it would be fitting if that was the last stop on my journey."

Bent has been working in the media since leaving Burton.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“Mind-boggling stupidity” - suspended sentences for men who accidentally started £1.6m blaze with prank

The burned-out shell of Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds after the blaze Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We’re starting to lose hope’ – Family’s plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER
