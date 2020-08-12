E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Ipswich midfielder Currie leaves role as Barnet boss

PUBLISHED: 12:38 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 12 August 2020

Darren Currie has left his role as Barnet manager. Picture: PA

Darren Currie has left his role as Barnet manager. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Darren Currie has left his position as manager of Barnet.

The 45-year-old has been in charge at The Hive since December 2018, leading the club into last season’s National League play-offs before losing out to Notts County.

A Barnet club statement said: “Barnet Football Club can today (12th August) announce that Head Coach Darren Currie and assistant coach Junior Lewis have left the club.

“Barnet Football Club would like to put on record our thanks to both Darren and Junior for their efforts and hard work during their time with the club.”

Currie saw a significant number of his squad depart at the end of last season and has not been able to bring players in so far this summer, with the start of the new season now weeks away.

Barnet also made the majority of their non-playing staff redundant in March, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: ‘A figurehead, a top guy and almost guaranteed goals’ - Mowbray’s assessment of Town target Graham

He has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Southend but it’s been reported his exit from The Hive is not linked to the job at Roots Hall.

That job looks set to be filled by current Weymouth manager, Mark Molesley, who have won promotion to the National League for next season.

