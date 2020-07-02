E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Ipswich winger a leading contender for Southend job after Sol Campbell’s exit

PUBLISHED: 10:47 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 02 July 2020

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Darren Currie is said to be a leading contender for the vacant Southend job.

The Roots Hall club are looking for a new manager following the departure of former England international Sol Campbell earlier this week, following their relegation to League Two at the end of the third tier season.

Currie is said to be Southend’s first choice, according to Teamtalk, following an impressive spell in charge of Barnet in the National League.

The former winger moved to The Hive in 2018 as John Still’s assistant before taking the top job following the latter’s departure that December.

He took the club to the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, where they lost to Brentford, while also guiding the club into the still-to-be-played National League play-offs.

Darren Currie signed for Ipswich from Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2004Darren Currie signed for Ipswich from Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2004

Currie is third-favourite in the betting behind former Shrimpers favourites Kevin Maher and Adam Barrett, while former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst features in the long list after being sacked by Scunthorpe earlier this year.

Also featuring in the betting is Ian Culverhouse, the former assistant to Ipswich manager Paul Lambert who took Kings Lynn Town into the National League for next season.

