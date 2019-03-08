Poll

Daryl Murphy transfer listed by Nottingham Forest - so would you like to see him back at Ipswich Town?

Daryl Murphy has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town fans' favourite Daryl Murphy has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest - so would you like to see him return to Portman Road this summer?

Daryl Murphy (left) has been capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA Daryl Murphy (left) has been capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA

The Republic of Ireland international striker is now aged 36 and still has a year to run on his deal at The City Ground.

Forest sacked manager Martin O'Neill last week and quickly replaced him with Sabri Lamouchi. The Irish Sun reports that has been 'made clear' to Murphy that he is not part of the new manager's plans.

The report goes on to say that the front man is expected to retire next summer and return to Ireland but, before that, is 'likely' to attract interest from Championship clubs.

Town, preparing for life in League One following relegation, have already signed striker James Norwood on a Bosman free transfer from Tranmere Rovers this summer. A prolific goalscorer in the National League and League Two, he is now set for his first proper campaign in the third-tier.

Blues boss Paul Lambert will want to bolster his front line further given Ellis Harrison has been sold to Portsmouth and Freddie Sears is not due back from injury until October at the earliest.

Murphy is among the top 10 league goalscorers in Ipswich Town history having scored 67 times for the Blues over six seasons.

Daryl Murphy has started 43 games in his two seasons for Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA Daryl Murphy has started 43 games in his two seasons for Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Following three separate loan spells from Celtic, he finally joined the club permanently in 2013. His time in Suffolk is best remembered for netting 27 times as Mick McCarthy's men secured a play-off spot in 2014/15.

A £3m move to Newcastle followed in 2016. He played a bit-part role in the Magpies' promotion campaign before moving on to Forest for £2m.

Last season, the Irishman started 21 games, made 11 substitute appearances and scored six goals in all competitions.

As it stands, if Lambert is to continue playing a 4-3-3 system, or variant of it, then Kayden Jackson is the back-up to Norwood. The speedy former Accrington Stanley striker, who jumped from League Two to the Championship last summer, had limited game-time under Lambert's management in 2019/20 and looks more suited to playing alongside a strike partner.

Town may yet look to sign recent loanee Will Keane permanently following his release by Hull City, though the 26-year-old's injury record is a concern.

Daryl Murphy scored 27 goals in 2014/15 as Ipswich Town secured a Championship play-off place. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Daryl Murphy scored 27 goals in 2014/15 as Ipswich Town secured a Championship play-off place. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

STU SAYS

Where Daryl Murphy goes next will depend on what he wants to get out of what will potentially be his final year as a footballer. How important is geography and game-time to him? The prospect of going out on a high - pushing for promotion with a club he knows and loves - would surely appeal.

The only way this deal would be financially viable for Town, you would think, is a loan with Forest picking up a chunk of his wages.

And, before we get too carried away, there's every chance this simply may not appeal to Paul Lambert given he's spoken a lot about moving away from short-term solutions and building for the future.