Former Ipswich striker Murphy reveals secret drugs ban after taking cocaine on night out

Daryl Murphy, pictured during his time as an Ipswich Town player. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy has revealed he secretly served an FA drugs ban during last season after testing positive for cocaine.

Daryl Murphy. Picture: PA Daryl Murphy. Picture: PA

The Irishman, 36 and now at Bolton, has issued a statement to subscription website The Athletic where he says he is 'not proud' and 'does not condone drug use' after serving the ban at the start of last season having taken the drug on a night out.

Murphy, who scored 66 goals during his time as an Ipswich player, was banned during the first half of last season while he was with Nottingham Forest.

"Firstly, I would like to stress that the taking of recreational drugs is something that I don't condone whatsoever," Murphy said in his statement to The Athletic.

"I served a suspension at the beginning of last season for making a bad decision while on a night out.

Daryl Murphy, pictured during his time as a Nottingham Forest player. Picture: PA Daryl Murphy, pictured during his time as a Nottingham Forest player. Picture: PA

"This was an isolated incident which happened out of competition when we had no game. I immediately regretted it.

"I am not proud of what I did but it's something I have put behind me as I want to concentrate on my football career."

Murphy did not play for Forest between October 6 and December 6, with then manager Aitor Karanka moving him out of the first-team picture before his summer departure.

Murphy's ban remained a secret due to FA practice of not revealing those who test positive, firstly due to the fact it us usually a young player at the beginning of their careers and secondly because it can highlight problems with addiction or other issues related to drug use.

However, The Athletic article says the latter is not believed to be the case with Murphy and says he 'has not offered any mitigating circumstances other than it being a bad mistake on a night away from football, completely out of his club's control, and a source of immediate regret'.

The FA's anti-doping literature states: "The FA has a clear position on social drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis, in that their use is banned at all times.

"A positive test for a social drug on a non-matchday is not a WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) offence. However, in line with the FA's tough stance on social drugs, it is a breach of the FA's own social drugs policy regulations and will lead to a suspension."