Former Town favourite Murphy ‘set to end English career and return to Ireland’

Daryl Murphy could be set for a return to Waterford. Picture: PAGEPIX PAGEPIX LTD 07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy looks set to end his career in England and return to play in Ireland.

The forward is now a free agent after leaving Bolton Wanderers in the wake of relegation to League Two, with reports linking him with a move to first club Waterford for family reasons.

Murphy’s spell with his hometown club helped him earn a move to Sunderland in 2002 and he’s played in British football ever since, including three loans at Ipswich, a spell at Celtic and then a highly productive permanent move to Portman Road.

He scored 27 goals as Ipswich made the Championship play-offs in 2014/15, with his time in Blue yielding 67 goals in total prior to a £3million move to Newcastle in 2016.

He then moved on to Nottingham Forest before scoring eight times in 26 games for Bolton.

Now, aged 37, he looks set for a homecoming as Waterford bid to force their way into European qualification.