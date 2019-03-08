Date and ticket prices set for FA Cup game with Lincoln

Ipswich Town have not won in the FA Cup since 2010. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have confirmed that their FA Cup first round tie against Lincoln City, at Portman Road, will take place on Saturday, November 9 (3pm ko).

The ties picked for television coverage were Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle (BBC), Dover Athletic v Southend, Hayes & Yeading United v Oxford United and Harrogate Town v Portsmouth (all BT Sport).

This is the first time Town have entered the FA Cup at the first round stage since 1956. The Blues have not won a match in the competition in almost a decade (D4 L10).

Tickets for the match have been priced at £10 for adults, £5 for 65+ and Under-23s and £2 for U19s.

The game is a chance for the Blues to avenge the Imps' 2016/17 third round replay victory at Sincil Bank. Back then it was a Championship v National League clash, but now the two are both in League One.