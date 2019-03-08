Date and ticket prices set for Ipswich Town's Carabao Cup match at Luton

Luton Town celebrate wnning the 2018/19 League One title. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town's Carabao Cup first round match against Luton Town, at Kenilworth Road, will take place on Tuesday, August 13 (7.45pm ko) - subject to TV selections.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town's @Carabao_Cup tie against @LutonTown at Kenilworth Road will take place on Tuesday, August 13 with a 7.45pm kick-off, subject to TV selections.



Ticket prices:



Adult: £20

Over 65/Under 22: £15

Over 75/Under 19: £12

Under 17: £6

Accompanied Under 10: £3#itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 28, 2019

Town, preparing for life in the third-tier after finishing rock-bottom of the Championship, will - on paper - be the underdogs against a Hatters side preparing for life in the Championship following their League One title.

The draw for the Carabao Cup was recently made at Morrison's in Colindale, North London,

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich were knocked out of the competition in the first round last season, losing on penalties away at League Two side Exeter City.

They beat Luton in round one the previous season, with David McGoldrick scoring both goals against the then League Two side, before going on to lose at Crystal Palace in round two.

The 2016/17 campaign saw Mick McCarthy's beaten at home by Stevenage at the first hurdle.

Paul Lambert's one and only cup game in charge of the Blues saw his side humbled at Accrington in the FA Cup third round in January.