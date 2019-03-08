Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Date and ticket prices set for Ipswich Town's Carabao Cup match at Luton

PUBLISHED: 10:21 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 28 June 2019

Luton Town celebrate wnning the 2018/19 League One title. Photo: PA

Luton Town celebrate wnning the 2018/19 League One title. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town's Carabao Cup first round match against Luton Town, at Kenilworth Road, will take place on Tuesday, August 13 (7.45pm ko) - subject to TV selections.

Town, preparing for life in the third-tier after finishing rock-bottom of the Championship, will - on paper - be the underdogs against a Hatters side preparing for life in the Championship following their League One title.

The draw for the Carabao Cup was recently made at Morrison's in Colindale, North London,

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich were knocked out of the competition in the first round last season, losing on penalties away at League Two side Exeter City.

They beat Luton in round one the previous season, with David McGoldrick scoring both goals against the then League Two side, before going on to lose at Crystal Palace in round two.

The 2016/17 campaign saw Mick McCarthy's beaten at home by Stevenage at the first hurdle.

Paul Lambert's one and only cup game in charge of the Blues saw his side humbled at Accrington in the FA Cup third round in January.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wrong shade of yellow? – Man claims newly-pained lines are incorrect

Steve Newman in Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds, showing the new lines (right) versus the old (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Temperatures set to soar across Suffolk this weekend

Freddie and Evelyn enjoy the pool at Bourne Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Melton wins sprint finish with Holmes at Trinity Park

Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) wins from Sophie Holmes (left) and Jodie Taylor at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Meet the ‘knitting nans’ spinning yarn for charity

Joyce Lugo, 91, is leading the charity effort at Aldringham Court Nursing Home Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Ann Widdecombe to speak in Ipswich on ‘Brexit day’’

Ann Widdecombe pictured on a previous visit to Suffolk in 2010. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists