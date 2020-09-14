E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch: Hilarious man-of-the match speech by Suffolk non-league player

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 14 September 2020

Non-league football

PA Archive/PA Images

When Cornard United defender Dave Dowding picked up his man-of-the-match award for an outstanding performance against Sheringham in the Thurlow Nunn League on Saturday, he made a speech to remember.

Dowding, who has been at the club for seven years, was clearly delighted to pick up his bottle of gin from MOM sponsors, Suffolk Distillery.

Indeed he thanked everyone!

“It was a good point at Sheringham and we won our first game at Norwich CBS, so it’s all good at Cornard at the moment,” Dave, who runs an electrical company (and he got that plug in to), said!

“There is a lot more profile at Cornard these days and the boss Tom Clark is doing a great job. The gin is good as well.”

Cornard are at AFC Sudbury Res on Wednesday night, before entertaining King’s Lynn Res on Saturday.

Dave will be no doubt hoping for another MOM - and another rousing thank you speech.

