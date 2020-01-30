Opinion

Dave Gooderham: I expect to see Skuse, Norwood and Bishop starting against Posh in crucial clash

Teddy Bishop was a sub at Rotherham United Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

It's fair to say life as an Ipswich Town fan is never dull, writes Dave Gooderham. In the space of seven days, we continued to show different ways of winning football matches and celebrated returning to the summit before swiftly slipping back down following a dismal midweek showing.

I mentioned last week that there would be more highs and lows and we should try and embrace both with a sense of perspective and calm. But it's certainly not easy.

A measured 1-0 win over Lincoln City, something of a nemesis in recent seasons, had us all thinking we had well and truly turned the corner. We had a settled team, we had started a decent run and we were back on top.

That euphoria, optimism and expectation lasted little over three days once we had been soundly beaten by mighty Rotherham. I literally mean mighty as they were a team of giants who were happy to exercise the long ball method.

But let's also give the Millers some credit. They also mixed in some decent football, smacked the woodwork a couple of times and looked strong at both ends of the pitch. Ipswich, on the other hand, were toothless, save for the last few minutes.

It was a midweek match that had promised so much, not least to shed more light on Town's true promotion chances. But, as for much of the last few months, no one can really say how this season is going to end.

Dave Gooderham expects Cole Skuse to start against Peterborough Photo: ROSS HALLS Dave Gooderham expects Cole Skuse to start against Peterborough Photo: ROSS HALLS

The same uncertainty applies for Saturday when free-scoring Peterborough arrive at Portman Road. Ipswich could end the evening back on top or move a place further away from the promotion spots. It's too close to call and Paul Lambert will be considering changes - don't be surprised if Cole Skuse gets a recall to add some experience.

Teddy Bishop and James Norwood must also be hoping for a start - especially after the latter made a real difference in the closing stages at Rotherham.

Lambert will of course call for fans to not panic. But we are closing in on the stage of the season where every game, every point, is vital. It's difficult not to get too high or too low. The same can be said as we approach the last few days of the transfer window.

The sale of Bartosz Bialkowski (more of that in a minute) led to understandable hopes of Ipswich freeing up some cash to strengthen their squad. For once, we could all have a guess where Lambert might consider adding. You could make a case for a striker or a right wing-back, but the current squad is still strong and deep enough to make a real push for promotion.

Lambert played down any late transfer deadlines, stating that the Bart sale would be received in instalments. But, as pointed out by at least one fan on Twitter, he is hardly going to declare that Ipswich have a big six-figure sum to spend in the last few days of the transfer window.

James Norwood collides with the keeper at Rotherham United Picture: PAGEPIX LTD James Norwood collides with the keeper at Rotherham United Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Of course, this speculation was kick-started - though not altogether surprising - by the departure of our big Pole. I loved Bart. I loved his incredible saves, his commitment to the club and his passion for the area. He was rightly a fan favourite and rightly a recipient of numerous individual trophies during his time at Ipswich. I'm sure he would have stayed at the club had we not got relegated, but he was right to move on to Millwall - both on loan and now permanently.

Football is all about dreaming. When the world around us might be tough, we dream of promotion, Bart staying or winning a veterans' league - the latter might just be me!

Some of us dream that number 11 will come out of the hat. Of course, I am referring to our Ipswich Town Women's team, our history-makers, who have drawn Manchester City in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

The lowest ranked side against the favourites, Ipswich against some of England's finest. What a story, what an experience and how truly well deserved. Win, lose or draw, it will be another incredible experience for our Tractor Girls.

Watching them, watching the FA Cup draw, was fantastic, especially when they largely remained calm when they were pitted against Manchester City. Inside, they must have been buzzing even if, on the outside, they were as professional as ever.

Paul Lambert has some decision to make ahead of Saturday Photo: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert has some decision to make ahead of Saturday Photo: ROSS HALLS

Sometimes, dreams do come true.