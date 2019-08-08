Opinion

Dave Gooderham: Actions speak louder than words, Marcus - so back Lambert, because we can be successful this season

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion - Dave Gooderham says owner Marcus Evans has to give the Town boss support in the transfer market. Picture: PAGEPIX

Well, we wanted excitement and entertainment. Little did we expect it in the shape of a net-busting volley from the mouth of manager Paul Lambert BEFORE Ipswich Town's curtain-raiser at Burton Albion!

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Lambert's motives for doing nothing to hide his apparent unhappiness with Marcus Evans in the pre-match press conference were plentiful.

One was to deflect attention away from an untested back four and a string of youngsters - Town's matchday squad included six players under the age of 22, and saw a host of first teamers absent through injury and suspension.

Also to ease some pressure from the man in the dugout by aiming it at the man in the boardroom. And, of course, there was more than an element of truth with Town's transfer window again focusing directly on the contents of the bargain bin.

We'll go back to Evans in a minute.

Because following a presser that was both worrying, depressing but also intriguing in equal measure, there was actually some football to focus on.

Just one day into a gruelling 46-game season, not to mention any cup run(!), describing a visit to the Pirelli Stadium as a "must-win" is perhaps a bit much.

But even before Lambert's tirade, you felt that the manager, players, fans and the entire club needed a lift that only three points can give. So never has a 1-0 win over a side who finished ninth in League One last season seemed so important.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not yet saying a deflected Luke Garbutt goal has started our road to title glory - though even now, one must wonder how important Luke Woolfenden's last gasp header off the line might prove to be.

But the away day triumph has certainly kept the good feelings going - and there is a lot to be said for that. For a start, it is rare. Our fantastic set of travelling fans only experienced three points on the road twice last season.

And it also cemented what we all felt, well hoped - that Ipswich Town have a decent squad in this division.

A staggering nine players currently on the treatment table could be selected for any matchday squad while Emyr Huws and Alan Judge - arguably Town's top two players - started on the bench at Burton.

Against this backdrop, the likes of Woolfenden proved more than able - so much so that one or two once-likely starters might actually struggle to find a place in Lambert's emerging 11.

Even the most optimistic fan would have entered this season with a degree of doubt. They might not have spoken about it, but the unknown can be a fairly daunting place at times.

A defeat at Burton, followed by one or two shaky results, would have seen all those doubts rise to the top. Instead, we look forward to Saturday's match against Sunderland with a predicted 20,000 inside Portman Road and a chance to really set a marker against another promotion favourite.

Of course, the sub-plot to this remains behind the door of the owner's office. He may be reclusive no more, but Marcus Evans remains a mystery.

Does he really want to be the owner of Ipswich Town or is he simply allowing the club to tick along because he can't find a suitable buyer? Not for the first time, he stands at a crossroads where he could back the manager - a little - and give us a strong chance of doing something this season. Or do nothing.

He says, in his message to fans released yesterday, that he is fully behind the boss and intends to make signings - but actions speak louder than words.

Momentum is an amazing thing in football. Who knows where League One success could take us? I'm not saying Evans should break the mould, and break the bank.

But at least give Lambert the support he deserves. It's hard for fans to not start spending all of the sell-on money from the likes of Adam Webster and Kieffer Moore.

But surely a portion of that purse can go on one or two suitable, non-loan, additions? Ending Saturday's match with Cole Skuse at centre back is not the answer.

Slightly away from a whirlwind first few days of the league season, there will probably be more than a few times when I look fondly at 16th place in the Championship and wish Ipswich were still there.

It started on Tuesday of this week when a certain Wayne Rooney randomly arrived back in England to become player-coach at Derby County. While irritated by the marketing prospect of "#WR32" and left pondering just how much Derby got from Frank Lampard's Chelsea for, well, Frank Lampard, you have to say it is a massive coup.

The thought of seeing Rooney at Portman Road, preferably playing rather than coaching, would have been something. Maybe we might meet in the FA Cup - once Ipswich have negotiated a couple of early rounds of course!