‘I guess whoever caught his eye will play’ - Cornell on his battle with Holy for No.1 shirt

Tomas Holy and David Cornell are battling for a starting spot. Picture: STEVE WALLER Stephen Waller

Goalkeeper David Cornell hopes he’s done enough to beat Tomas Holy to the starting spot between the Ipswich Town sticks.

David Cornell warming up before the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd David Cornell warming up before the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Both men have now played 90 competitive minutes in the build-up to Sunday’s League One opener against Wigan, with both having little to do in their respective cup clashes against Bristol Rovers and Arsenal’s Under 21s.

Holy kept a clean sheet against Rovers in the Carabao Cup, while Cornell conceded twice on an otherwise quiet night against the young Gunners, with the new signing hoping he’s been able to show manager Paul Lambert he should be handed a start this weekend.

“We’re both fighting for that shirt for the first game – whoever caught his eye will play at the weekend I guess,” Cornell said.

“I feel good, I’m getting sharper every day which is what I want to be feeling and I’m pushing for that No.1 shirt every day in training, so fingers crossed it goes my way.

“Tomas is a great guy and has been really welcoming to me.

“We’re similar really in the way we go at it 100% every day in training and it’s great to share a pitch with someone like that.

“That can only breed good things for the goalkeeping unit.”

Lambert is asking his goalkeepers to play with the ball at his feet this season, moving the ball to defenders and playing out from the back, which is something Cornell feels comfortable doing.

“I was lucky to have been brought up that way at Swansea and from a young age we were taught that if we have the ball, we pass the ball,” he said. “That has helped me.

“I haven’t played in a team like that for a couple of years so it may take me a little bit of time to get used to playing that properly, but I’m excited to play that way.

“From what I’ve seen we have the players to do it, I don’t see why not. It’s a process that doesn’t happen over night but it’s only going to get better.”

Holy and Will Norris traded places in the Ipswich goal last season, as part of manager Lambert’s rotation policy, but the Town boss has regularly insisted this summer that players will ‘keep the shirt’ if they perform well.

“Everyone wants consistency and hopefully this season that’s the plan,” Cornell said.

“Whoever’s got the shirt goes in and is consistent, helping the team as much as possible.

“I played a lot of games last season and I wish Northampton all the best, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for this great club and try and get us to where we want to be.

“The boys started fantastically last season so fingers crossed the boys can learn their lessons from what happened and carry it all on this season and compete at the top of the league.”