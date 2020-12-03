‘It’s a battle that I’m enjoying’ – Cornell on duel with Holy and hopes for keeping starting spot

Goalkeeper David Cornell is hopeful he can make the Ipswich Town No.1 shirt his own after finally breaking into the Blues’ League One side.

The summer signing from Northampton has had to be patient since making the move to Portman Road, following his departure from Sixfields, with Tomas Holy starting Town’s first 13 league matches.

That meant Cornell had to make do with cup football as he looked to force his way into the side, with the Welshman impressing early on against Fulham in the Carabao Cup but finding things a little tougher when Portsmouth visited in the FA Cup last month.

But he has performed well in training to earn his chance before putting in a good display during Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Oxford.

“I’ve been working hard to try and force myself in,” Cornell said. “Tomas has done well but obviously there were a couple of results which didn’t go our way and we looked to change something. Fingers crossed I can now change it back.

“Obviously it’s great to be playing. It’s why I came to the club, to work hard, to get in the team and be successful.

“I was just trying to keep my head into my work and grafting and just doing everything I could on the pitch and off the pitch to get that opportunity.

“Tomas has played well, He has had some good games but the gaffer decided to change it for whatever reason. But that’s not up to me, I just work hard and fingers crossed I can reap rewards.”

On his relationship with Holy, Cornell said: “I’m really lucky with Tomas because he’s such a nice guy.

“I’ve supported him when he’s been playing and when he’s done well. We’re open to conversations in terms of goals conceded and in terms of all sorts of areas.

“We get on well and he’s been the same way as I was with him. He’s been supporting me and he’s been working hard. It’s a battle that I’m enjoying.”

Tuesday night’s stalemate is set to be the last game Town play behind-closed-doors, with supporters permitted to return to grounds in small numbers.

Just over 1,800 Plymouth fans will be inside Home Park on Saturday before 2,000 will return to Portman Road for the visit of Portsmouth a week later.

That will see Cornell play in front of his new supportetrs for the first time.

“It will be great to be back at home with the fans, at least some of them will be there,” the Welshman said.

“I’ve been down here for a few months now and not met or not seen any fans whatsoever. It’ll be nice. Even for my family coming down, everything’s closed. There’s not a lot going on.

“Meeting the fans will be good and it’s nice to interact with people before and after games. It’s going to be weird but it’s a step in the right direction.”