‘A club that has high ambitions...I wanted to be part of it’ - Keeper Cornell wants to take Blues into Championship

PUBLISHED: 15:45 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 17 August 2020

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell Picture: ITFC

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell Picture: ITFC

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell believes the club can get back into the Championship, and ‘challenge at the right end.’

Cornell arrives after opting to leave Northampton at the end of his deal, having played a vital role in the Cobblers’ promotion to League One.

At 29, the Welshman is excited for a fresh challenge, and will now battle Tomas Holy for a starting spot at Portman Road. His deal is for two years, with the option of a third.

“It’s another step in my career for where I want to be,” he told iFollow Ipswich.

“It’s a club that has high ambitions. I really wanted to be a part of it so that’s why I ended up coming here.

“Fingers crossed that this season, we can make that step and finish as high as we can - and hopefully that’ll take us into the Championship.

“It’s going to be a little different for the first couple of months with no fans. I’m looking forward to playing here and the fans being back in - and hopefully having a successful season.”

Speaking about his meeting with Paul Lambert ahead of signing for Blues, the former Wales U21 international added: “I really liked what I heard. We both have the same ambition and that’s to get the club back to the Championship and to challenge at the right end.”

