Dean Bowditch... The Podcast! From Portman Road to Greens Meadow, Stowmarket... a life in football

Dean Bowditch podcast Archant

Former Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Yeovil Town star DEAN BOWDITCH joins host MIKE BACON and co-host ANDY WARREN for a special one-hour podcast.

Now plying his trade at Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League, Dean has a long career to look back on, big highs and a few lows. But still has hopes for the future.

- That debut for Ipswich Town at Norwich City as a 16-year-old

- Coping with the pressure

- From Joe Royle to Jim Magilton to Roy Keane

- Life out on loan

- Yeovil and MK Dons... that family feeling

- Dele Alli and a certain training session!

- A new chapter at Stowmarket Town

- Dreams of playing at Wembley once more

- Gearing up for the future

Plus:

VAR thoughts. How would he have coped?

The first result he looks for

What he is up to now

And of course... his favourite pizza topping!