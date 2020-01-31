Dean Bowditch... The Podcast! From Portman Road to Greens Meadow, Stowmarket... a life in football
PUBLISHED: 11:30 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 31 January 2020
Archant
Former Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Yeovil Town star DEAN BOWDITCH joins host MIKE BACON and co-host ANDY WARREN for a special one-hour podcast.
Now plying his trade at Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League, Dean has a long career to look back on, big highs and a few lows. But still has hopes for the future.
- That debut for Ipswich Town at Norwich City as a 16-year-old
- Coping with the pressure
- From Joe Royle to Jim Magilton to Roy Keane
- Life out on loan
- Yeovil and MK Dons... that family feeling
You may also want to watch:
- Dele Alli and a certain training session!
- A new chapter at Stowmarket Town
- Dreams of playing at Wembley once more
- Gearing up for the future
Plus:
VAR thoughts. How would he have coped?
The first result he looks for
What he is up to now
And of course... his favourite pizza topping!