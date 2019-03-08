Sheriff signs for Needham Market

Needham Market centre-half Keiran Morphew. Picture: BEN POOLEY Archant

Needham Market have received a boost with the arrival of front-runner Decarrey Sheriff, who has been recruited on loan from Colchester United.

The talented Sheriff plagued opposing defences in the Bostik North earlier in the season, while on loan at high-flying Maldon & Tiptree, before going on to play for Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South.

Free-scoring Sheriff has signed for the Marketmen until the end of the season, and is set to make his debut away at Rushall Olympic this afternoon.

He will be hoping to end a barren run for the Suffolk side, which has spanned the last couple of months.

In fact, Richard Wilkins’ men have not won in eight matches, with six defeats and two draws, equating to just two points from a possible 24.

Club stalwart, Keiran Morphew, finds it difficult to work out what has gone wrong at Bloomfields.

“It’s been a strange run, and I can’t really explain it,” explained Needham centre-half Morphew.

“It seems that every shot the opposition have goes in, and we’ve had a few bad decisions as well.

“I don’t think we have really found our rhythm again, after having a 10-day break after beating Tamworth 2-1 away on a Tuesday night (on January 8).

“And football is all about momentum,” added Morphew.

At least the Marketmen have shown signs of picking up, over the last fortnight.

They were unlucky to lose 2-1 at AFC Rushden & Diamonds a fortnight ago, and were denied victory by an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Coalville Town last weekend.

Needham’s only win in the last 10 fixtures has been a 1-0 success at Biggleswade Town in mid-January, thanks to an injury-time winner from Jamie Griffiths.

They have since dropped to 13th spot, three points behind Rushall Olympic.