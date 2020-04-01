E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘I sometimes think season ticket holders get what they deserve’

01 April, 2020 - 20:00
Ipswich Town now in League One. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town now in League One. Picture: PA

Archant

Former season ticket holder at Portman Road GEOFFREY KELLY has his say on life at Portman Road. We welcome your posts.

Many years ago when I lived in Ipswich I was a season ticket holder having a seat in the North Stand watching good players and a great team – looking back I saw the decline on the cards when we got relegated to the Championship.

I was working at the Port of Felixstowe at the time and decided to write to the club and was invited to meet chairman David Sheepshanks.

At that particular time we were between managers and during the conversation Mr Sheepshanks told me he had interviewed six very strong potential candidates.

During our conversation I mentioned to him that when I was on duty on Saturdays that everywhere I went, radios were tuned in to the Town match and I was sure that every time Ipswich lost productivity went down!

I remember I saw him again just after Jim Magilton got the job.

I continued to go to the matches on my Saturdays off, but each week I was slowly aware of the decline of the team and I remember thinking even back then, Ipswich Town were set to become an ordinary mid-table Championship side.

I have now moved away from Ipswich but I always look to see how they got on – that is up until the current diabolical situation.

YOUR POSTS: 'I refuse to accept we are in terminal decline... But!'

Every time a new manager has been appointed I have always thought it would stop the rot but unfortunately it never really has.

I sometimes think season ticket holders get what they deserve.

If they keep forking out every season to watch rubbish, the club will never change.

If you had a bad meal in a restaurant would you go back time and time again?

People blame Marcus Evans.

But the decline started before Evans and I believe it is going to continue, I’m sorry to say.

GEOFFREY KELLY

- We welcome your posts... e: mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

