Young defender Smith signs first pro deal at Town

Tommy Smith, right, in action during Town U18s FA Youth Cup game with Exeter City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young left back Tommy Smith has signed his first professional deal at Portman Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18-year-old has committed to the club until the summer of 2022, with a year option on top.

MORE: 'We're still going for the same thing... but we have to be better' - Earl insists Town still believe in promotion push

Smith made his first-team Town debut as a half-time substitute in the EFL Trophy win against Peterborough back in December.

He's currently on loan at Bury Town, where he's been impressing as the Ram Meadow outfit push for promotion from Isthmian League North.

Tommy Smith, left, in action for Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Tommy Smith, left, in action for Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Forget promotion - could relegation be a genuine possibility next season?

Smith is one of nine homegrown players to have made their senior bow for the Blues this season.

The others are Bailey Clements, Alex Henderson, Tawanda Chirewa, Armando Dobra, Liam Gibbs, Tommy Hughes, Brett McGavin and Tyreece Simpson.