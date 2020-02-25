E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Young defender Smith signs first pro deal at Town

PUBLISHED: 16:27 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 25 February 2020

Tommy Smith, right, in action during Town U18s FA Youth Cup game with Exeter City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Tommy Smith, right, in action during Town U18s FA Youth Cup game with Exeter City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Young left back Tommy Smith has signed his first professional deal at Portman Road.

The 18-year-old has committed to the club until the summer of 2022, with a year option on top.

MORE: 'We're still going for the same thing... but we have to be better' - Earl insists Town still believe in promotion push

Smith made his first-team Town debut as a half-time substitute in the EFL Trophy win against Peterborough back in December.

He's currently on loan at Bury Town, where he's been impressing as the Ram Meadow outfit push for promotion from Isthmian League North.

Tommy Smith, left, in action for Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTONTommy Smith, left, in action for Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Forget promotion - could relegation be a genuine possibility next season?

Smith is one of nine homegrown players to have made their senior bow for the Blues this season.

The others are Bailey Clements, Alex Henderson, Tawanda Chirewa, Armando Dobra, Liam Gibbs, Tommy Hughes, Brett McGavin and Tyreece Simpson.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

St Francis Tower flat owners take cladding fight to Westminster

Philip with Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and fellow St Francis Tower campaigner Michele Picture: PHILIP MARICIC

Man charged in connection with 22-year-old murder

Grant's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER
Drive 24