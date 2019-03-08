Breaking

Cancelled: Heavyweight champ Wilder's trip to Ipswich is scrapped

World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder's trip to Ipswich and the Regent Theatre has been cancelled. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire/PA Images

The unlikely visit of world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder to Ipswich for a one-man show at the Regent Theatre has been cancelled.

Wilder, the unbeaten WBC champion, was due at the Regent on Thursday, where he was scheduled to take to the stage for an audience with fans.

But the show has now been cancelled, with organiser MDA Promotions saying 'complications' mean that Wilder can't attend. An effort is being made to rebook the show for the autumn.

The Regent are in the process of contacting everyone who's bought a ticket to offer a full refund. If you have a ticket, and have yet to be contacted, get in touch with the box office on 01473 433100.

It would have been a slice of history for the town, which has never hosted a reigning world heavyweight champion. Wilder boasts a 41-0-1 record and has knocked out every man he has ever faced - apart from Tyson Fury, with whom he shared a controversial draw last December.