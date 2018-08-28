AFC Sudbury fully deserve their point against high-flying Basildon

Action from AFC Sudbury's draw with Basildon on Saturday. Archant

AFC Sudbury 0 Basildon United 0

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Morsley’s side gained a deserved point against second-placed Basildon United at the King’s Marsh Stadium in front of a healthy attendance of 287 spectators.

‘The Bees’, smarting from their heavy defeat last week by leaders Bowers & Pitsea, have endured a tumultuous week, following the subsequent resignation of manager Marc Harrison that resulted in eight new signings being drafted in during the week.

It was an opportunity for Sudbury to take advantage of a hastily convened squad, but on reflection the draw was the right result, with the visitors intent on grabbing a point, following two successive defeats.

There is so much to admire from Morsley’s young side, no more so than Liam Bennett, making his first-team debut, a terrific potential long-term prospect, from the academy.

Basildon and AFC Sudbury battled out a 0-0 draw at King's Marsh Stadium Basildon and AFC Sudbury battled out a 0-0 draw at King's Marsh Stadium

However, this is ‘work in progress’ and with the blend of experience, the manager’s philosophy will surely reap benefits, in the months ahead.

Sudbury’s start was as bright as the first half weather. Phil Kelly struck a fine effort just over and then Billy Holland powered in two excellent attempts from 22 yards, the first of which Joseph Johnson Lamar held under the bar, and the second a screamer that flew inches over.

A superb diagonal ball picked out Kelly who fired narrowly wide of the far post, as the home side sought to gain an early lead.

Little was seen from the visitors as an attacking force until 25 minutes had elapsed when they could so easily have gone ahead.

Observing Remembrance at King's Marsh Stadium on Saturday Observing Remembrance at King's Marsh Stadium on Saturday

Fahad Nyanja went clear on goal, but Paul Walker produced an impressive block.

Basildon continued to threaten when Ashley Pibworth had an attempt blocked and Andre Spence struck a terrific shot that tested Walker.

The second half commenced with a powerful Kelly volley going fractionally wide following a measured cross from Joe Whight, while at the other end the towering Brian Moses almost beat Walker, but the keeper made a reactionary save.

The game rather developed into a predictable stalemate. ‘The Sudds’ became rather languid with their approach, lacking real intensity, while Basildon were happy defending in numbers and play on the break.

It was a disappointing conclusion to a game that showed much early promise early on, but nevertheless delivered an important point – for both sides.

LISTEN: To Mark Morsley on The Non-League Podcast... above