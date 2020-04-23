E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Anything that makes them feel more comfortable’ - Evans says Town could offer designated entrances for older fans

PUBLISHED: 15:12 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 23 April 2020

Ipswich Town could have dedicated entrances for elderly fans when supporters are allowed back to games. Picture: SAM DAWES

Ipswich Town could offer designated entrances and time slots for the elderly when fans can finally return to games after the coronavirus pandemic, owner Marcus Evans has revealed.

When Town do return to Portman Road, it's likely games will be behind closed doors. Picture: MATT STOTTWhen Town do return to Portman Road, it's likely games will be behind closed doors. Picture: MATT STOTT

Evans, who wrote an open letter to fans earlier this week, was moved to reassure Town’s more aged suppporters concerned about potential health risks for them when they can return to Portman Road.

MORE: Town owner Evans on finishing the season, financial implications, new kits and why he has revealed season ticket renewal prices now

It comes after the club said several older season ticket holders contacted the Blues with concerns following Evans’ letter, in which he set out how Town are hoping are hoping to emerge from the current lockdown and season suspension in ‘the same shape as we entered’, and offered a price freeze to those who renew their season tickets by May 7.

“The safety of every one of our supporters is always of paramount importance to the Football Club,” Evans told the club website.

Turnstile entrance at Portman Road - there could be dedicated entrances and time slots for elderly fans in future Picture: ARCHANTTurnstile entrance at Portman Road - there could be dedicated entrances and time slots for elderly fans in future Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Amy Downes: ‘I wouldn’t be at all sad if they scrap the season... it gives Town another chance to get it right’

“That will be more relevant than ever when football supporters start returning to stadiums again and we understand why our older fans and the more vulnerable will have concerns over that here at Portman Road.

“There are a number of possibilities that we will look at; maybe designated entrances to the stadium that only our older fans can use; allocated time slots as well.

“Anything that makes them feel more comfortable watching games at the stadium will be considered.

“We are also talking to the EFL about the chances of season ticket holders having the ability to watch games streamed live from Portman Road so they can watch from home if they have serious health issues.

“I can assure our older generation of season ticket holders that we will do everything possible to help them follow the club’s fortunes close up.”

MORE: Could Town be part of a regionalised League One? Radical plans get backing of ‘several clubs’

The EFL season is currently suspended indefinitely, with players not allowed to train until May 16 at the earliest. It has been reported that June 6 is being targeted as a potential return date, though the games would be behind closed doors.

Ipswich Town's famous Portman Road stadium has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic - and when football returns, it's unlikely that fans will be allowed to attend. Picture: MARK HEATHIpswich Town's famous Portman Road stadium has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic - and when football returns, it's unlikely that fans will be allowed to attend. Picture: MARK HEATH

Town, who have eight games left to play, sit tenth in League One.

