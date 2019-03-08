Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Five defeats on the bounce for Needham after loss at Diamonds

PUBLISHED: 17:13 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 17 March 2019

Jamie Griffiths scored a belter for Needham - but they still lost their fifth game in a row. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Jamie Griffiths scored a belter for Needham - but they still lost their fifth game in a row. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Evo-Stik Southern Premier

AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2

Needham Market 1

A blustery Hayden Road saw the Marketmen fall to their fifth successive defeat, writes Paul Munn.

Despite taking the lead in the 20th minute through a superb 25-yard free kick from Jamie Griffiths, Rushden levelled it up two minutes later through Declan Rogers and a Jack Bowen header gave them the lead three minutes before the break.

The Marketmen tried throughout the remainder of the game but were unable to find a way back onto the scoresheet.

The elements more than played their part as a gale-force wind swept across the ground throughout the game, making it extremely tricky conditions for both sides.

The home side had the wind at their backs in the first half and were looking capitalise on that early on.

However, with 20 minutes played the Marketmen were awarded a free kick 25 yards out after Joseph Marsden was bundled over. Up stepped Jamie Griffiths to strike it superbly beyond the reach of keeper Ben Heath and into the top corner.

Rushden’s response was swift. Two minutes later a Sam Brown long throw from the left was flicked on by Alex Collard, it ran for Declan Rogers who lashed home a right-footed effort past Jake Jessup.

The Marketmen’s keeper was also in action soon after when he saved a Ben Farrell effort. His counterpart at the other end was then called into action, denying Joseph Marsden.

It was the home side who looked the more threatening before taking the lead three minutes before the break. A long free kick from the back was sent deep into the Marketmen’s half where the unfortunate Jeremiah Kamanzi, in the act of trying to clear it, inadvertently flicked it across his own area.

Rushden’s Jack Bowen seized on the opportunity and looped a header over the keeper.

While Needham had the majority of the possession in the second half and did most of the attacking, they couldn’t find an equaliser – worrying times for the club and its fans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woodpeckers fight hard for Gorleston victory

Woodbridge Town players enjoy Kelsey Trotter's goal in their 3-1 win over Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECH

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Super Stow stick five past Kirkley in biggest win of 2019

Josh Mayhew made it 21 goals for the season in Stowmarket's crushing win over Kirkley & Pakefield. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Five defeats on the bounce for Needham after loss at Diamonds

Jamie Griffiths scored a belter for Needham - but they still lost their fifth game in a row. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Sudbury take the lead but fall to defeat at Grays

AFC Sudbury's Callum Harrison gave them the lead in their 3-2 defeat at Grays. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists