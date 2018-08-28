Partly Cloudy

Wright, James and Kensdale all in the frame

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 November 2018

Ollie Kensdale, who could make his league debut for Colchester United tomorrow afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ollie Kensdale, who could make his league debut for Colchester United tomorrow afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Fringe first-teamers Diaz Wright, Ollie Kensdale and Cameron James could all be involved at Newport County tomorrow, against Welsh hosts who are sixth in the table, but have only won one of their last seven league games.

Wright should start in midfield, while James, who was playing his football on loan at Braintree only a week ago, and fellow Academy product Kensdale, could also enjoy run-outs.

“Diaz is building up his first-team experience,” said McGreal. “He made his eighth appearance (of the season) at Cambridge, and I felt that he grew into the game. You know what you are going to get from him – crisp passes – he’s a footballing midfielder.

“Cameron (James) is also back in the squad. He can play in a variety of positions, and he was pleased to be back with us on Monday, after getting the surprise call from us.

“As for Ollie (Kensdale), he is as high as a kite after making his debut on Tuesday. He’s had a smile on his face ever since.”

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

06:00 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse agrees that his team mate and good friend Luke Chambers has probably taken on too much responsibility as Ipswich Town captain.

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Yesterday, 13:10 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Yesterday, 11:02 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Thu, 17:25 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

Thu, 12:00 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

Thu, 09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Thu, 06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

ANDY WARREN spoke to Ipswich Town No.2 Stuart Taylor about his journey from cleaning Paul Lambert’s boots at St Mirren to assisting him at Portman Road.

Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

Wed, 17:33
Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon. Picture: ITFC

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Chalobah trains with full England squad ahead of United States clash

Wed, 17:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad and has trained with the full England squad. Photo: Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the full England squad today ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with the United States tomorrow night.

