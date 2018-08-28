Wright, James and Kensdale all in the frame

Ollie Kensdale, who could make his league debut for Colchester United tomorrow afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Fringe first-teamers Diaz Wright, Ollie Kensdale and Cameron James could all be involved at Newport County tomorrow, against Welsh hosts who are sixth in the table, but have only won one of their last seven league games.

Wright should start in midfield, while James, who was playing his football on loan at Braintree only a week ago, and fellow Academy product Kensdale, could also enjoy run-outs.

“Diaz is building up his first-team experience,” said McGreal. “He made his eighth appearance (of the season) at Cambridge, and I felt that he grew into the game. You know what you are going to get from him – crisp passes – he’s a footballing midfielder.

“Cameron (James) is also back in the squad. He can play in a variety of positions, and he was pleased to be back with us on Monday, after getting the surprise call from us.

“As for Ollie (Kensdale), he is as high as a kite after making his debut on Tuesday. He’s had a smile on his face ever since.”