Breaking News

Dickinson steps down as Ipswich Town Women’s head coach

Carla Dickinson has today stepped down from her role as Head Coach of Ipswich Town FC Women Picture: ROSS HALLS

Carla Dickinson has today stepped down from her role as head coach of Ipswich Town Women after just seven months in charge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dickinson succeeded Ralph Pruden in July 2018 Picture: ROSS HALLS Dickinson succeeded Ralph Pruden in July 2018 Picture: ROSS HALLS

The former Norwich assistant succeeded Ralph Pruden in July 2018 off the back of the club’s most successful season in many years and claimed her first win as Ipswich boss in a 5-1 win away at Actonians in August.

Dickinson steps down following last night’s 3-0 East Anglian Derby defeat to Norwich City.

Dickinson took charge of her last game last night in the 3-0 defeat at Norwich in the East Anglian Derby Picture: ROSS HALLS Dickinson took charge of her last game last night in the 3-0 defeat at Norwich in the East Anglian Derby Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Derby day misery for Tractor Girls

During her time at the Blues, she took charge of 17 matches, winning six, drawing three and losing eight. Her biggest success as Town boss was taking the scalp of higher division C&K Basildon in the Women’s National League Plate, while she also oversaw an outstanding league victory over promotion chasing Billericay Town.

The Tractor Girls now begin the search for a successor ahead of this Sunday’s Suffolk FA Women’s Cup quarter-final tie against Brantham Athletic.