It’s time to ‘dig in’, says Whitton boss Coldron as Haverhill Rovers come to Ipswich

Whitton boss Shane Coldron Archant

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron has told his young squad now is the time to ‘dig in’.

The Greens suffered a 5-0 drubbing at Thetford last weekend and this Saturday entertain Haverhill Rovers at King George V.

After a sticky start to life at Step 5, Whitton are starting to get to grips with the more physical aspects of the game further up the pyramid.

But Coldron won’t change his philosphies.

“I believe we have been the better ball-playing team in almost all of our fixtures this season,” he said.

“However, our talented young technical squad have struggled to deal with the aggression, strength and direct styles of our more experienced opposition.

“I do not want to change my philosophy of developing youth and playing the right way however, so the group must dig in and out-play our opposition with speed, ability and punish our opponents when chances arise.”

It can be frustrating for managers like Coldron when physicality becomes as much of an issue in the game as skill and technique.

However, with Whitton sitting in mid-table and with five league victories already to their name, the likelihood of being relegated back to Thurlow One looks at this stage unlikely.

“There are no easy games in the Premier and we relish the challenge every week,” Coldron added.

“With many difficult games coming up this side of Christmas the players must not dwell on the negatives and focus on the positives to deliver the results. I am confident my team will not fail to deliver as we continue to adapt to the level together.

“I am still pleased with the start we have made to our season however last week’s first half performance away at Thetford was one of the worst I have been involved with since being in senior football – however we were missing key players.”

Coldron admitted he held a players’ meeting after the Thetford defeat and was left ‘pleased with the determination to put things right.’

“While I have always stated this season that remaining in the Premier Division is our priority, the squad has raised the bar in a few games this year therefore I expect that higher standard week on week to guarantee our long-term success.”

Haverhill have made an inconsistent start to the season in the league and sit four places, but just two points, below Whitton in the table.