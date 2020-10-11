E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Dobra linked with Crawley loan

PUBLISHED: 12:55 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 11 October 2020

Armando Dobra has been linked with a loan move to Crawley Town Picture: STEVE WALLER

Mercurial young Ipswich Town star Armando Dobra has been linked with a loan move to League Two Crawley Town.

The 19-year-old forward, who scored his second senior goal in Town’s 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy last week, has been consistently touted for a loan spell away from Portman Road by boss Paul Lambert.

And, according to the Sun on Sunday, Crawley – 11th in League Two – are interested in taking the Albanian U21 international.

His livewire displays for the Blues – mostly in cameo appearances – have led many Town fans to call for Dobra to remain at Portman Road and get his chance in the first team, but Lambert has insisted a loan move would be better for the confident young attacker.

Indeed, asked after Dobra’s impressive Gillingham display if he still planned to loan him out, Lambert replied: “Aye. I don’t think everyone should get bowled over by how well we played. It’s only one game.”

