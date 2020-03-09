E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dobra scores as Town U23s draw at Cardiff

PUBLISHED: 14:57 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 09 March 2020

Armando Dobra scored as Ipswich Town U23s drew 1-1 at Cardiff City this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Young star Armando Dobra was on target for Ipswich Town Under-23s this afternoon as they drew 1-1 at Cardiff City.

Livewire Dobra gave the Blues the lead after 25 minutes, before the Bluebirds grabbed an equaliser in the final ten minutes of the clash in Wales.

Town's starting eleven was peppered with players on the fringes of Paul Lambert's first team, including Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock, Brett McGavin and Tyreece Simpson.

Young striker Simpson, who played the last 22 minutes in the first team defeat by Coventry on Saturday, got another 72 minutes in Wales, impressing with his pace and power.

Town starting XI: Przybek, Donacien, Kenlock, O'Reilly, Ndaba, McGavin, Morris (c), Hughes, Dobra, Simpson, Gibbs.

