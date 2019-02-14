Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Dockside teams meet at the Goldstar as Tilbury head to Felixstowe & Walton

14 February, 2019 - 10:44
Jack Ainsley (in red) opens the scoring for Felixstowe at Tilbury back in October Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Jack Ainsley (in red) opens the scoring for Felixstowe at Tilbury back in October Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford

This weekend’s visitors to The Goldstar Ground, Tilbury, on a good run of form at present, having chalked up three clean sheets on the bounce including an impressive 3-0 win at home last Saturday to Canvey Island, writes Barry Grossmith.

Their form has certainly picked up since the appointment of ex-Basildon duo Marc Harrison and Liam Wallace before Christmas.

Felixstowe, meanwhile, also in decent form recently, came unstuck last weekend in a six-goal thriller at AFC Sudbury.

While not at their best midweek at home to Hadleigh United in The Suffolk Premier Cup, the Seasiders did, nevertheless, return to winning ways with a 3-2 win with two from Miles Powell and a penalty from Stuart Ainsley after Powell had been fouled in the Hadleigh box.

These two dockside teams met in Essex back in October, honours even in a 2-2 draw with late goals from either side.

Felixstowe boss, Ian Watson, speaking after the Hadleigh game, said: “We were disappointed when we came away from their place without all three points and that is still in the back of our minds but we know what to expect when they come down here as they’ve picked up some very good results of late.”

Although the Seasiders squad is almost back to full strength, there are one or two players with heavy legs according to Watson.

“We took a few knocks on Tuesday but the squad is definitely coming back together,” he said.

It was encouraging to see striker Darren Mills back in the first team midweek following an absence dating back to last September.

Mills managed 60 minutes on his return, while 17-year-old Henry Barley, on loan from Ipswich Town until the end of the season, impressed again on the left and there were appearances from the bench for youngsters Josh Lee and Rory Porter.

And so Felixstowe approach the final dozen league games in 10th spot, comfortably clear of the relegation zone as things stand.

With a Premier Cup semi-final awaiting and a possible final at Portman Road, this first season as a step 4 club is beginning to look a reasonable success.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

‘I think it’s working really well’ - Nolan on Town’s new diamond system

Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Tuesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Framlingham College team up with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

L-R: Chris Gange (Head of Cricket, Framlingham College), Ray Payne (CEO, Northamptonshire CCC), Nick Gandy (Director of Sport, Framlingham College), Kevin Innes (Performance Coach, Northamptonshire CCC), Johann Myburgh (Head of Cricket Development, Framlingham College). Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Serious crashes on M11 near Stansted cause rush hour traffic chaos

Police have attended two serious crashes on the M11 near Stansted Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Environment Agency prosecutes Suffolk farmer over waste disposal

The Environment Agency is taking a case against a Brandon farmer Picture: EA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists