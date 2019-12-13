'It's not really down to the changes' - Donacien defends Lambert's squad rotation

Ipswich Town right-back Janoi Donacien doesn't believe the wins have dried up due to manager Paul Lambert's squad rotation policy.

The Blues have won just three of their last 13 games in all competitions following Tuesday night's FA Cup defeat to Coventry, with their last league victory (1-0 at Rochdale) coming 39 days ago.

Lambert has constantly made personnel and tactical changes during a spell which has included five cup games in eight matches, with Town now lacking momentum heading into a crucial looking festive schedule made up of league games against Bristol Rovers (h), Portsmouth (a), Gillingham (h), Lincoln (a) and Wycombe (a).

"It's not really down to the changes because everyone knows what they are doing and we all get on with our job," said Donacien, who has become a regular starter in the absence of the injured Kane Vincent-Young.

"In my situation Barry Cotter has come in for games and done really well, which is making sure I keep doing the business.

"Different teams play different ways and we've played a couple who just sat back and made it really, really hard for us to break them down. It's about finding ways of getting the results.

"We are still confident and we want to win as many games as we can and gain some momentum. We will be going into every game in a positive frame of mind and if we can win on Saturday it will hopefully be the start of a good run."

Looking ahead to this afternoon's top-six clash with Bristol Rovers at Portman Road, Donacien continued: "We are glad to have another game so quickly after the disappointment of losing the other night (2-1 to Coventry in the FA Cup).

"There have been a lot of games in different competitions but the fact remains that we are second in the table and have only been beaten twice in the league all season.

"We just have to keep going because there is still a long way to go - more than half a season."

He added: "We showed in the first half of the league game against Coventry how we are capable of producing some really good football and that's what we will be looking to do on Saturday.

"We need to stick at our game and do what has got us joy. Hopefully we can do it for 90 minutes on Saturday.

"The gaffer wants us to play good football and that's what we want to do as well. We've got a good squad, a squad more than capable of playing good football rather than a squad that can only boot it long. We haven't got Akinfenwa up top! We've got to play to our strengths.

"We've got players who can really play and we also have players who can really get around the pitch and 'rat' people as well. I think there's a lot more to come from this squad. We've got a lot of fight in us - we've got everything we need."